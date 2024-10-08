Combine your favorite coffee with your favorite cookie

Leave the roasting sticks behind and forget about the gooey mess — Chameleon Coffee’s newest special-edition Girl Scout S’mores Cold-Brew Latte is available starting October 8th in Whole Foods markets and online at Amazon and Chameleon Coffee. This S’mores Cookie Inspired drink is an ode to the classic campfire treat, featuring notes of sweet milk, creamy chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. The combination of high-quality, dark-roasted cold brew coffee and the classic flavor of this fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookie makes for the perfect, slightly sweetened duo.

Each Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie Latte is gluten-free, soy-free, and contains about 10 grams of sugar per serving. You can find the new Girl Scout S’mores Cold-Brew Latte in 8-ounce, shelf-stable cans. Each can provide a solid amount of caffeine (around 150 mg per can) which is perfect for getting your morning off to the right start. This new product is a great addition to the brand’s portfolio of organic coffee offerings, each of which uses a propriety brewing produce to produce a super smooth, coffee that is less acidic than other forms of cold brew on the market.

This new flavor complements Chameleon coffee’s other Girl Scout Cookie flavors, such as the Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold Brew flavors. Now, no matter which Girl Scouts cookie is your favorite, you can enjoy its flavors infused into a delicious coffee beverage. If you can’t decide which one sounds the best, the brand also offers a variety pack that contains one can of each flavor.

