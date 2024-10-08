 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Chameleon coffee’s Girl Scout s’mores cold-brew latte is here

Combine your favorite coffee with your favorite cookie

By
Girl Scout Smores Cold Brew Latte
Chameleon Coffee / Chameleon Coffee

Leave the roasting sticks behind and forget about the gooey mess — Chameleon Coffee’s newest special-edition Girl Scout S’mores Cold-Brew Latte is available starting October 8th in Whole Foods markets and online at Amazon and Chameleon Coffee. This S’mores Cookie Inspired drink is an ode to the classic campfire treat, featuring notes of sweet milk, creamy chocolate, and toasted marshmallows. The combination of high-quality, dark-roasted cold brew coffee and the classic flavor of this fan-favorite Girl Scout Cookie makes for the perfect, slightly sweetened duo.

Each Chameleon Cold-Brew Girl Scout Cookie Latte is gluten-free, soy-free, and contains about 10 grams of sugar per serving. You can find the new Girl Scout S’mores Cold-Brew Latte in 8-ounce, shelf-stable cans. Each can provide a solid amount of caffeine (around 150 mg per can) which is perfect for getting your morning off to the right start. This new product is a great addition to the brand’s portfolio of organic coffee offerings, each of which uses a propriety brewing produce to produce a super smooth, coffee that is less acidic than other forms of cold brew on the market.

Recommended Videos

This new flavor complements Chameleon coffee’s other Girl Scout Cookie flavors, such as the Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cold Brew flavors. Now, no matter which Girl Scouts cookie is your favorite, you can enjoy its flavors infused into a delicious coffee beverage. If you can’t decide which one sounds the best, the brand also offers a variety pack that contains one can of each flavor.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an experienced writing contributor in the food, drinks, health, fitness, and travel niches. She holds a B.S. in…
Bruvi’s newest LAMILL Bliss Espresso pods are here in time for International Coffee Day
You might rethink your Keurig
bruvi espresso

Just in time to celebrate International Coffee Day, October 1st, eco-friendly single-serve coffee pod maker Bruvi has announced a new release of coffee pods. Partnering with LAMILL, a regional specialty roaster born in 1997, this mash-up means Bruvi customers can now enjoy a Bliss espresso blend roast brewed from their Bruvi brewer. Bruvi brewers are unique in the industry, using their own pods which do not use paper. Using double filters instead of paper allows microgrids to pass through for full-bodied flavor and maintain optimal freshness for the perfect cup of coffee.

This announcement complements the already-existing LAMILL Black Onyx variety, a dark roast coffee with toasty, dark caramel flavor notes. As a roaster, the LAMILL brand is committed to enriching the daily lives of people and communities by curating unforgettable coffee experiences. LAMILL's Bliss Espresso blend is available exclusively for the Bruvi single-serving brewing system. In a contemporary nod to traditional espresso, this blend combines caramelized sugar with understated fruity notes. Pods contain coffee sourced in Brazil, Guatemala, and Ethiopia.

Read more
Peet’s Coffee launches new innovation for espresso lovers: Ultra coffee
Level up your at-home espresso brew
peets ultra coffee

Achieving barista-quality espresso at home in just minutes has become easier with the release of Peet's Coffee's newest innovation. Just launched, this product is Peet's first-ever concentrated espresso available for home use. Ultra Coffee is crafted using Peet's signature Espresso Forte blend, offering you a rich, full-bodied experience right at home. The exciting release of this new product means those who love the taste of espresso won't need a fancy espresso maker to become an at-home barista.

The new Ultra Coffee can be enjoyed either hot or cold, giving you plenty of options to prepare your coffee just how you like it. The versatile blend is silky smooth and highly concentrated. The heavy concentration means you'll only need one tablespoon of this concentrate to craft up any coffee drink. The flavor profile of this roast is slightly nutty with Hazlenut notes along with a bit of lemon curd and chocolate truffle notes.

Read more
The highest ranked organic coffee company in the U.S. has a tasty new roast
Light roast coffee-lovers, pay attention
death-wish-light-roast

Known as the #1 organic coffee brand and #1 fair trade brand in the United States, Death Wish Coffee is known for its high-quality and delicious coffee blends. Until now, however, the brand has focused on medium roast and dark roast blends. The brand has now announced a light roast coffee has finally been added to their roasts, ideal for those who enjoy the lighter, fruity notes of a light roast coffee.

Made from a blend of three different coffee beans, the new Death Wish blend combines the sweet fruit notes of Columbian coffee, the bright acidity of Peruvian coffee, and the depth that Robusta beans provide. The combination of these coffee beans delivers a sweet, bright, and bold blend that is jam-packed with quality and flavor. Like all of Death Wish's products, this coffee roast is Fair Trade Certified, USDA Organic, and Kosher. The coffee tastes bright, with notes of golden raisins and a sweet and bright aftertaste. The aroma features a hunt of plum and agave -- both sweet and fruity.

Read more