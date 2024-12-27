Strike a celebratory note with these New Year’s Champagne alternatives

Table of Contents Table of Contents New Year’s, New Cheers French 75

Prepping for New Year’s Eve celebrations doesn’t only have to mean Champagne — it can be a great excuse for cocktails too! The brand Gray Whale Gin, which we love to use for mixing cocktails, has come out with a couple of suggestions for celebratory gin-based drinks that are perfect for welcoming the new year in style.

The New Year’s, New Cheers combines some unusual ingredients including pear juice and fresh grapes for a drink which looks gorgeous and celebratory and promises delicious easy drinking as well. The large sprig of rosemary as a garnish also adds a lovely herbal and savory note to the proceedings, which matches well with some of the savory notes of the gin.

And of course there’s also one of my all-time favorite gin cocktails, the French 75. This combination of gin, lemon, and sparkling wine is dangerously delicious, and is a great way to fancy up your flute of Prosecco into something special for a New Year’s Eve party.

New Year’s, New Cheers

Ingredients:

3 parts Prosecco

1.5 parts Gray Whale Gin

1 part Pear juice

0.5 part Simple syrup

0.5 part Fresh lemon juice

Garnish: Green grapes and rosemary sprig for garnish

Method:

Set aside 2 green grapes for garnish. Combine remaining ingredients except for Prosecco in cocktail shaker. Lightly muddle grapes, then shake vigorously. Double strain into champagne flute and top with Prosecco. Garnish with rosemary sprig skewered with grapes.

French 75

Ingredients:

3 parts Prosecco

1 part Gray Whale Gin

½ part Fresh lemon juice

½ part Simple syrup

Garnish: Lemon twist

Method:

Combine all ingredients except Prosecco in a shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into coupe or flute and top with Prosecco. Garnish with lemon twist