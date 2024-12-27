 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Strike a celebratory note with these New Year’s Champagne alternatives

Gray Whale Gin has suggestions for gin-based cocktails

By
gin cocktails nye new year s cheers by gray whale
Gray Whale Gin

Prepping for New Year’s Eve celebrations doesn’t only have to mean Champagne — it can be a great excuse for cocktails too! The brand Gray Whale Gin, which we love to use for mixing cocktails, has come out with a couple of suggestions for celebratory gin-based drinks that are perfect for welcoming the new year in style.

The New Year’s, New Cheers combines some unusual ingredients including pear juice and fresh grapes for a drink which looks gorgeous and celebratory and promises delicious easy drinking as well. The large sprig of rosemary as a garnish also adds a lovely herbal and savory note to the proceedings, which matches well with some of the savory notes of the gin.

Recommended Videos

And of course there’s also one of my all-time favorite gin cocktails, the French 75. This combination of gin, lemon, and sparkling wine is dangerously delicious, and is a great way to fancy up your flute of Prosecco into something special for a New Year’s Eve party.

Related

New Year’s, New Cheers

Gray Whale Gin

Ingredients:

  • 3 parts Prosecco
  • 1.5 parts Gray Whale Gin
  • 1 part Pear juice
  • 0.5 part Simple syrup
  • 0.5 part Fresh lemon juice
  • Garnish: Green grapes and rosemary sprig for garnish

Method:

Set aside 2 green grapes for garnish. Combine remaining ingredients except for Prosecco in cocktail shaker. Lightly muddle grapes, then shake vigorously. Double strain into champagne flute and top with Prosecco. Garnish with rosemary sprig skewered with grapes.

French 75

Gray Whale Gin

Ingredients:

  • 3 parts Prosecco
  • 1 part Gray Whale Gin
  • ½ part Fresh lemon juice
  • ½ part Simple syrup
  • Garnish: Lemon twist

Method:

Combine all ingredients except Prosecco in a shaker and shake vigorously with ice. Strain into coupe or flute and top with Prosecco. Garnish with lemon twist

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Want a cocktail that surprises? Try these Middle Eastern-inspired winter drinks
New flavors in familiar glasses
Sifr mango cocktail.

When was the last time you sipped on a cocktail that was made as an homage to the flavors of the Middle East? It's probably been a while. So we rounded up some great winter cocktails informed by this particular part of the globe.

Hot Toddies and holiday punches are great, but nothing new. Instead, try a cocktail that blends mango with bergamot or treats bourbon to Za'atar spice. Because steering clear of conventions can yield tremendous results.

Read more
World Whiskey Society is releasing 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey
This 20-year-old whiskey was made for a special reason
World Whiskey Society

For those unaware, the World Whiskey Society is so named because its mission is to find the best, most interesting, complex whiskeys from all corners of the globe. Its newest release is no different. This popular brand is launching a 20-year-old Family Reserve cask-proof whiskey.
World Whiskey Society 20-Year-Old Family Reserve Whiskey

This 20-year-old cask-proof whiskey is being released to pay tribute to AIKO Brands (the parent company of the World Whiskey Society) on its 20th anniversary.

Read more
We can’t wait to make these gorgeous tequila holiday cocktails
Winter tequila cocktails for inspire for the holidays
gorgeous tequila holiday cocktails cajeta ct horiz final portergabi 4118

We've been banging the drum for tequila cocktails for winter here at The Manual, because this spirit deserves to be enjoyed all year round. While many people opt to mix tequila with light, fruity flavors like the citrus of a margarita, this versatile spirit can work equally well with wintery flavors like pumpkin and amaros as shown by these recipes from Hiatus Tequila. I'm particularly intrigued by the combination of tequila and my beloved Cynar amaro, which is something I'll be trying as soon as possible.
Cajeta

Ingredients:

Read more