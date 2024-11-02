 Skip to main content
Fresh and fruity mezcal drinks for Día de los Muertos

Get mixing with tangerine juice, blood orange, and Sal De Gusano

By
fruity mezcal dia de los muertos cocktails la calaverita 6
Mezcal Unión

As Día de los Muertos is celebrated across Mexico, the US, and beyond this weekend, now is a great time to try some tastes of Mexico in your cocktails. While your mind might go straight to tequila when you think of Mexican spirits, in recent years there has been an explosion of small batch, artisanal mezcal brands breaking into the US which means that high-quality mezcal is more widely available than ever.

The brand Mezcal Union has two cocktails to celebrate the holiday, making use of fruity ingredients to add a touch of sweetness and interest to the smoky flavors of mezcal. There’s the La Calaverita which uses tangerine or mandarin juice, plus some pumpkin spice syrup to bring in a touch of fall flavor, and adds a smoked salt rim to enhance the smoky and savory flavors of the mezcal.

Then there’s the brand’s take on the classic margarita, the Margarita de los Muertos, which adds fresh blood orange juice for a sharp and juicy note, plus a rim made of Sal De Gusano or worm salt which is known for its spicy and umami flavors.

La Calaverita

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 1 oz Fresh Tangerine or Mandarin Juice
  • .75 oz Pumpkin Spice Syrup
  • .25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • Smoked Salt Rim
  • Marigold Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake and garnish.

Margarita de los Muertos

Mezcal Unión

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Mezcal Unión Uno
  • 0.75 oz Fresh Blood Orange Juice
  • 0.25 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 0.5 oz Agave Syrup
  • Sal De Gusano Rim
  • Marigold Garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, add ice, shake and garnish.

