Four Roses is releasing a new single barrel bourbon collection

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its flagship Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Roses is launching a new Single Barrel Collection

Four Roses
Four Roses is one of the most well-known and respected names in the bourbon world. It’s been crafting high-quality bourbon since 1888. While you can’t go wrong with the distillery’s classic (and inexpensive) Four Roses Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Four Roses Small Batch Bourbon, it shines with its single-barrel expressions.

Four Roses Single Barrel Collection

Four Roses
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its flagship Single Barrel Bourbon, Four Roses is launching a new Single Barrel Collection. Along with the classic and beloved Four Roses Single Barrel OBSV, the brand is releasing three new whiskeys: OBSF, OESK, and OESO. All of these new expressions are matured between 7-9 years and utilize Four Roses’ proprietary combination of mash bills and various yeast strains featuring ten different recipes. If you enjoy the first Single Barrel Collection, you can get excited because the distillery plans to release a new set annually.

“We are incredibly proud of the recognition our flagship Single Barrel has received over the last 20 years, so to be introducing our new Single Barrel Collection in this anniversary year is something truly special,” Four Roses Master Distiller, Brent Elliot, said in a press release.

“Our ten recipes are central to creating Four Roses’ signature mellow spice, and this collection provides the experience for fans to enjoy more of what makes our bourbons special.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

While not available yet, these three new expressions (as well as the flagship Single Barrel Bourbon) will be available for purchase at the Four Roses Distillery Visitor Center in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, and at the Four Roses Warehouse & Bottling Facility in Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, for a suggested retail price of $49.99 in early 2025.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
