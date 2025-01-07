 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

FDA to update rules on what can be classified as ‘healthy’ coffee

What defines 'healthy' coffee?

By
cup of coffee
Anja / Pixabay

As part of a recent ruling, the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced new guidelines that will go into effect on Feb. 25th. The new guidelines update food product labeling and content claims, affecting how coffee brands label products. One notable change to the guidelines allows coffee beverages- even those mixed with other ingredients- to be labeled as ‘healthy’ as long as they contain less than five calories per serving. The rule will go into effect automatically on the 25th and remain a part of mandatory compliance until February 28th, 2028.

According to the FDA, “Coffee drinks are one of the largest contributors to added sugars in Americans’ diets. Nearly two-thirds of all energy from added sugars in the average American diet is coming from sugar-sweetened beverages, sweetened coffees, and teas, desserts and sweet snacks, and candies and sugars,” the proposed rule states. The new guidelines also suggest that the change to allow coffee and tea under five calories to qualify for “healthy” labeling “could expand consumer choice of beverages that help maintain a healthy dietary pattern within calorie limits.” Although there may be a variety of “healthy” coffee products over five calories, these guidelines prohibit brands from using the word on packaging to avoid consumer confusion.

Recommended Videos

This change in FDA guidelines also comes after the release of many recent studies suggesting the various health benefits of coffee. Recent studies have indicated that those who drink coffee may be at a lower risk of developing certain cancers and may have improved gut health.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
The secret behind your coffee’s flavor: It all starts in the coffee belt
Exploring the origins of your coffee beans
Coffee farming

Have you ever wondered where your coffee comes from? If the answer is no, don't be ashamed -- you're not alone. I was once the epitome of the "average coffee drinker," thinking only about how and when I would get my coffee instead of its origins. However, I've discovered that learning where your coffee comes from can enhance the coffee-drinking experience.

Most coffee comes from regions within the coffee belt. What is the coffee belt? Well, it's an imaginary line between the Tropic of Cancer and the Tropic of Capricorn, from Africa to Asia. The countries within the so-called coffee belt or "bean belt" are responsible for producing most of the coffee we drink daily.
Locating the coffee belt

Read more
Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds
Don't throw out your coffee grounds just yet
Coffee grounds

Many coffee drinkers find unique ways to repurpose leftover coffee grounds, such as to enhance the nutrients in the soil of houseplants. But recently, Australian scientists have discovered another interesting purpose for your leftover coffee grounds. Researchers found that concrete can be made up to 30% stronger by adding charred coffee grounds to the mix. This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction.

Researchers from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) explain: "The disposal of organic waste poses an environmental challenge as it emits large amounts of greenhouse gases, including methane and carbon dioxide, which contribute to climate change." RMIT University engineer Rajeev Roychand warns that "the world produces a staggering 10 billion kilograms (22 billion pounds) of coffee waste globally each year." The problem is that most coffee waste ends up in landfills instead of being repurposed for other useful purposes, such as the one in this unique discovery.

Read more
Why the Swiss Water method is a game changer for decaf coffee lovers
Is your decaf coffee chemical-free?
swiss water decaf coffee method jakub dziubak xtud5six464 unsplash

Coffee drinkers who adore the taste of coffee but don't want the effects of caffeine turn to decaf coffee as the perfect alternative. With trends showing a rise in decaf coffee products, consumers must remain conscious of the quality of the decaf coffee they consume. National nonprofit Clean Label Project has recently elevated its efforts to spread awareness of the lurking chemicals within many decaf coffees. Clean Label Project urges decaf coffee drinkers to learn about the Swiss Water decaf coffee method, an alternative, water-based process for decaffeinating coffee without using chemicals.

We gathered expert insight from Jackie Bowen, Executive Director of Clean Label Project, to learn more about what makes the Swiss Water decaf coffee method a superior decaffeination method over traditional chemical-based methods.

Read more