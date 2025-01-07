FDA to update rules on what can be classified as ‘healthy’ coffee

As part of a recent ruling, the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced new guidelines that will go into effect on Feb. 25th. The new guidelines update food product labeling and content claims, affecting how coffee brands label products. One notable change to the guidelines allows coffee beverages- even those mixed with other ingredients- to be labeled as ‘healthy’ as long as they contain less than five calories per serving. The rule will go into effect automatically on the 25th and remain a part of mandatory compliance until February 28th, 2028.

According to the FDA, “Coffee drinks are one of the largest contributors to added sugars in Americans’ diets. Nearly two-thirds of all energy from added sugars in the average American diet is coming from sugar-sweetened beverages, sweetened coffees, and teas, desserts and sweet snacks, and candies and sugars,” the proposed rule states. The new guidelines also suggest that the change to allow coffee and tea under five calories to qualify for “healthy” labeling “could expand consumer choice of beverages that help maintain a healthy dietary pattern within calorie limits.” Although there may be a variety of “healthy” coffee products over five calories, these guidelines prohibit brands from using the word on packaging to avoid consumer confusion.

This change in FDA guidelines also comes after the release of many recent studies suggesting the various health benefits of coffee. Recent studies have indicated that those who drink coffee may be at a lower risk of developing certain cancers and may have improved gut health.