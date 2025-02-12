 Skip to main content
Evan Williams is releasing a Kentucky Derby Festival Single Barrel Bourbon

By
Evan Williams
Sure, we’re still in the midst of the frigid winter months, but it’s not too soon to start thinking about spring. Especially if your mind wanders to the Kentucky Derby and all the Mint Juleps, you plan to drink while you attend the event or watch it at home. Evan Williams knows all about that.

The popular Kentucky-based whiskey brand is an official sponsor of the Kentucky Derby for the ninth straight year. Today, the brand announced that to celebrate “the fastest two minutes in sports,” the Evan Williams Experience is releasing a special edition bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon.

Kentucky Derby Festival Single Barrel Bourbon Bottle

Evan Williams
This limited-edition 2016 vintage bourbon was bottled at a robust 106-proof. It’s dipped in bright pink wax, and the label is adorned with the Kentucky Derby Festival logo. It also includes an official 2025 Pegasus pine.

According to Evan Williams, this bourbon begins with a nose of black cherry and molasses. The palate is a mix of cherry and sorghum. The finish is medium in length and warm and ends with a smattering of cinnamon, charred oak, corn, and peppercorns.

“The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience is proud to continue the tradition of celebrating the season with Kentucky Derby Festival,” Jodie Filiatreau, Evan Williams Bourbon Experience Artisanal Distiller said in a press release.

“These bottles have become collectors’ items for Bourbon and Derby Festival enthusiasts alike for nearly a decade and we’re honored to provide delicious whiskey to help fans celebrate this special time of year.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass on a table
Timothy James / Unsplash

This special edition bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Bourbon will be available beginning February 13 at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience and select retailers for $89.99 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
