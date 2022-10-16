Sheet pan dinners: Dinner doesn't have to be complicated to be delicious

Sheet pan dinners are amazing in autumn for lots of reasons. The plethora of delicious fall ingredients available, filling your home with their enticing scents and warm, fuzzy feelings is enough to make anyone want to grab a chef’s hat and run to the kitchen. But sometimes all of those wonderful fall flavors come with complex cooking techniques and hours of labor. And let’s be real — sometimes (usually) we just don’t have time for all of that. But what if we told you that preparing a healthy and wholesome, beautifully fall, exquisitely tasty dinner could be done with just one pan and hardly any time at all? Sounds pretty remarkable, doesn’t it?

Sheet pan dinners are something of a miracle. And while they can be made year-round, of course, there’s something about fall that makes these dinners taste even better. So grab your favorite sheet pan, and let’s dive in.

One pan autumn chicken dinner

(From Cooking Classy)

This autumn chicken dinner recipe from Cooking Classy is almost too good to be true. Savory, herby chicken thighs are paired with beautiful fall vegetables, crisp apple, and smoky bacon to create complex flavors that taste like they took all day to come together.

Sheet pan sausage and veggies

(From Gimme Delicious)

This tasty sausage and veggies sheet pan dish comes together in about 20 minutes and will satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Italian seasoning turns this simple dish into something that feels special. It’s a healthy, low-carb meal that is not only incredibly nourishing, but totally delicious.

Chili lemon salmon dinner

(From Dishing out Health)

This is one of those dishes that truly tastes like it took hours to prepare. With this recipe for chili-lemon salmon with potatoes, green beans, and creamy garlic herb sauce, you’ll have a dish that’s easy enough for weeknights, and impressive enough for guests.

Sheet pan pork supper

(From Taste of Home)

There’s just something so beautifully wholesome about a pork dinner, and this recipe delivers on that craving for home-cooked goodness. We absolutely love the traditional flavors of this dish, including the classic pairings of green beans and potatoes. If you feel like adding a little more fall flavor, tossing some apple slices on the sheet pan will provide some sweet complexity and a perfect counterpart to the pork’s savoriness.

Steakhouse sheet pan dinner for two

(From The Food Network)

So, you got a little too excited and invited that sexy someone over for dinner? Awesome! Only, you’ve just realized you have absolutely no idea what to make and you’re stressing hard? Worry not, friend. Date night just got a whole lot easier with this steakhouse sheet pan dinner for two from The Food Network. The simplicity is almost laughable with a flavor that is most certainly not. This easy dish is as damned near miraculous as it gets!

