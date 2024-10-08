Spooky season is just around the corner

If you love Halloween and you love coffee — get excited. Dunkin’ has just announced its newest Halloween-inspired coffee drinks, available in Dunkin’ stores nationwide starting October 16th. Dunkin’ is certainly getting in the Halloween spirit with the name of its new drink, called the Potion Macchatio. The Potion Macchiato will be available as either an iced coffee or a hot coffee drink. This macchiato drink is made with blended layers of espresso and milk, topped with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor. The picture of this drink showcases its bright purple color — and we’re excited to see what its magical flavor will taste like.

In addition to the Potion Macchiato, Dunkin’ has released a few other Halloween-themed food items to order alongside your coffee. Options include a new Spider Specialty Donut and a Halloween Munchkins basket, featuring chocolate and orange spinkle-covered donut holes. While we do remember some Halloween-inspired donuts and bites available last year, this year brings an exciting new Halloween-themed coffee drink to the menu.

Recommended Videos

Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’, Beth Turenne, noted that Dunkin’ loves keeping guests fueled through every season. The company hopes its new menu items will give customers some extra excitement this Halloween season. Alongside the Halloween menu offerings, visitors can continue to enjoy the regular seasonal autumn offerings, such as the Pumpkin Spice Signature Iced Latte and Almond Spice Iced Coffee. Whether you’re in the mood to get in the fall spirit or the Halloween spirit (or both), check out these limited-time menu offerings while you can.