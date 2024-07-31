 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Divers find surprise underwater haul of 19th Century Champagne

A surprizing find for the team investigating a wreck in the Baltic Sea

By
divers underwater champagne dsc 6873 jpg
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Many divers hope to see coral reefs, or rare aquatic animals, or even to glimpse a shipwreck, but few expect to find an elaborate wine cellar. But that’s what happened recently to a dive team in the Baltic Sea, who investigated the wreckage of a 19th Century ship and found more than 100 bottles of Champagne.

The team from Polish diving group Baltictech were exploring the wreck off the coast of Sweden when they made the discovery. They had not anticipated finding anything particularly unusual in the wreck, but they turned up a bonanza of fine wine and also some mineral water sealed in clay bottles.

Recommended Videos

“I have been diving for 40 years, and it often happens that there is one bottle or two… but to discover a wreck with so much cargo, it’s a first for me,” said the leader of the diving team, Tomasz Stachura, in a release sent to CNN.

In a description of the dive on the Baltitech website, the divers explain that it is the mineral water which is most interesting historically, as mineral water was rare at this period of history and was only found at royal tables. Working with historians, they have narrowed down the date of the shipment to the period between 1850 and 1867.

The divers informed the authorities about what they had found, and they won’t be bringing the Champagne to the surface any time soon as the extraction of the bottles will require careful preparation. Underwater wine aging has become a trend since some Champagne was found on previous wrecks in good condition, so perhaps one day the divers or expert historians will be able to sample this taste of history.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to saber a bottle of champagne using a sword, spoon, or even a watch
How to bust the bubbly properly (and wow your guests)
sabrage

Need a new way to impress your friends during this year's New Year's Eve party? If there are going to be bottles of sparkling wine present, do we have a badass party trick for you: sabrage. Sabrage is the art of opening a champagne bottle with a saber, the heavy cavalry sword with a curved blade best known for its use by Napoleon Bonaparte’s army in the 1800s.

(Note: For the remainder of the article, we'll be using the American English spelling of saber, which we used above, compared to the British English spelling of sabre, because 'Merica.) So without further ado, let's look at how to saber a bottle of champagne.

Read more
What is baseball steak? Here’s what to know
You may love this cut of meat and not even know it
Dry-aged steak

 

There are about 15 different cuts of steaks you can commonly find at the butcher, each with its unique properties. If you love a juicy filet mignon, you might also love the baseball steak. Similar in texture and leanness, the baseball steak is a sirloin variety that closely resembles the filet mignon, but at a much cheaper price point.

Read more
Winemakers are getting creative with grapes affected by wildfire smoke
New uses for smoke-impacted wines
Durant BBQ sauce

Like pickleball and taxes, climate change comes for us all. In the wine world, that means growing fruit in warmer conditions and increasingly more often in a haze of wildfire smoke. A little smoke can impart some interesting characteristics in the fruit, but if there's too much, the chemistry is thrown off and the resulting wine smells and tastes like ash.

Fortunately, winemakers are a creative lot. Up and down the West Coast — and beyond — producers are turning smoke-affected fruit and wines into everything from barbecue sauce to vermouth.
What is smoke taint?
 

Read more