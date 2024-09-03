The company is setting up an underwater aging cellar in Oregon

Last year, underwater wine aging company Ocean Fathoms made headlines for all the wrong reasons as it had 2,000 of its bottles seized and destroyed by the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages. The company ran afoul of a whole slew of government agencies by not getting the proper permits or licenses for operating its business in California, which involves submerging bottles of wine into the sea where they can be aged in consistent conditions. The incident was bad enough that the brand was labeled “fraudulent” for operating without a license to sell alcohol.

Now, the company is back and is trying again with a partnership with the city of Coos Bay in Oregon. It says it is also working with environmental services firm Padre & Associates to ensure that the process meets environmental standards.

The principle of aging wine underwater sounds kooky, but it isn’t an entirely novel idea. Wine brands in Chile, Croatia, and France have submerged their wines for periods of months to years to heighten the aging process — claiming that the constant pressure and motion found underwater can help wines to age quicker than they would on land, even in a dedicated winecellar. Certainly, the bottles look stunning when pulled from the ocean floor, covered in barnacles and other textures, though whether the difference in taste is worth the high price tag that ocean aging comes with is up for debate.

Even if the wine is good, it remains to be seen whether customers will trust Ocean Fathoms after last year’s debacle, but Oregon politicians are optimistic about the partnership. “Oregon has always been at the forefront of innovation, especially in the wine industry,” said Oregon State Senator David Brock Smith. “The partnership between Ocean Fathoms and the City of Coos Bay is a shining example of how creative thinking and collaboration can drive economic growth and reinforce our state’s position as a leader in the global market. I’m proud to support this initiative and look forward to seeing its success.”