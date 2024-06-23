 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

This genius trick will get you crispy pork belly every time

The secret is something you already have in your kitchen. We promise.

By
Pork belly on cutting board
U2M Brand/Adobe Stock

Pork belly: the delectably fatty, salty, meaty, magical pork cut from where bacon is born. As wonderful as bacon is, though, pork belly is so much more than its most famous product. When roasted in the oven and sliced, this magical cut becomes something almost otherworldly in its incredible flavor. And a big part of that pork belly magic is its skin.

A perfectly golden, deliciously crisp, sinfully crackling skin on roasted pork belly is one of the things that just makes life worth living. This beautiful culinary gift is straight from the heavens and one we should always strive for when roasting pork belly. But sometimes, achieving this goal can be tricky due to pork belly’s often uneven, finicky texture. Thankfully, though, there’s a foolproof trick to achieving that perfect, crackling crust, and we can almost guarantee it’s something you already have in your kitchen – aluminum foil.

Recommended Videos

Simply balling up aluminum foil and strategically placing it under roasting pork belly will give you perfect, crispy skin. Why, you might ask?

How it works

Piece of aluminum foil
Andrii A / Adobe Stock

While we see pork belly as nothing but earth-shatteringly beautiful, it isn’t the most even or consistent cut of meat. And, as we all know, good, even browning happens when cuts are consistent, eliminating any concern of uneven doneness in your dish. Pork belly’s sloping sides and uneven surfaces aren’t exactly ideal for culinary perfection in this way, often resulting in spots that are heartbreakingly soggy. But, by placing crumpled foil underneath the meat, you can level the pork belly’s surface so that it is more even with the oven’s heat source.

By leveling the pork belly’s surface in the oven, the heat is both closer to the meat and able to work itself around the pork, weaving into the parts it wouldn’t be able to access without the foil underneath. This ensures a more even cook and gives every single bit of that precious skin a chance to become its most beautiful self.

How to do it at home

If you’re ready for an absolutely delicious pork belly, make sure to grab a new foil roll after your trip to the butcher counter. You’re probably going to need quite a bit.

When you’re ready to roast the pork belly, loosely ball up a few sheets of foil and place them underneath the meat before roasting. This trick works well because foil is so pliable that you can form it into any shape that best evens the surface of your pork. Place a little more or less here and there to create your own perfectly customized pork pedestal. Proceed with the rest of your recipe as you normally would, and get ready for some deliciously crispy pork belly.

Editors' Recommendations

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Learn how to make perfect grill marks every time
Perfect grill marks are shockingly easy to achieve with these easy tips
Steak on the grill

Let's be honest — when it comes to grilling, a lot of the fun is in the show. It just wouldn't be a proper backyard barbecue without all the hubbub that comes once that grill is ignited. The sounds, the smells, the caveperson astonishment and pride when it comes to all things fire-related. The whole thing is rather dramatic. And part of putting on a good show is, of course, a picture-perfect, Instagram-worthy, beautifully charred, and cross-hatched piece of meat. Be it a steak, pork chop, burger, or eggplant, no grilled entree is complete without the cosmetic upgrade of gorgeous grill marks.

Chances are, though, if you've ever attempted these beautifully blackened lines in your backyard, you know just how tricky they can be. So you may have just tossed in the tongs and forgotten the whole thing. And who could blame you? The truth is that grill marks don't make a huge difference in flavor. With all the cooking methods, tricks, and techniques used today, the technique of how to make grill marks is actually something of a lost art. But damn, they're sexy. And if you can get them just right, you'll be sure to impress your guests at your next cookout. So we're here to help with a few tips and tricks for how to get those perfect steak grill marks and make your barbecue show one worth watching.
How to make perfect grill marks

Read more
How to reheat pulled pork: 6 methods that will taste just as good the second time
Yet another use for your air fryer.
Pulled pork

Pulled pork is one of those foods that's heavenly on or in just about anything, any time of the year, for any reason whatsoever. In burritos, quesadillas, nachos, soups, salads, over rice or pasta, or simply slapped between two buttery, toasty buns, pulled pork is one of the more delicious indulgences one can make. Even simply piled atop a paper plate next to the grilled corn on the cob and crisp green apple coleslaw, this dish shines in all its sweet and spicy glory.

In addition to its deliciousness, versatility, and easiness to prepare, pulled pork has another perk that anyone who regularly enjoys this delicious dish already knows - there are always leftovers. It doesn't matter how much you've made or how many people you served. In the end, there's always leftover pulled pork. And while this is a gift, to be sure, it isn't always clear how to reheat this incredible ingredient. Thankfully, there are plenty of options. So, if you've ever wondered how to reheat pulled pork, we've got you covered.
In the oven

Read more
Basil Hayden brought back a popular limited edition bourbon — where you can get it
Basil Hayden brings back a smoky favorite
Whiskey splashing from a glass

Not only is Basil Hayden one of the all-time coolest names, but he was a whiskey pioneer who is often referred to as the “father of high-rye bourbon.” You also might not realize that his image adorns the bottle of Old Grand-Dad sitting on your home bar. His grandson opened a distillery and named the whiskey after him. Oh yeah, and his name is literally also used for a fairly popular whiskey brand. You might have heard of it. It’s made by Jim Beam (like Old Grand-Dad), and it’s called Basil Hayden (formerly Basil Hayden’s).

We love everything this whiskey brand makes. Its Kentucky Straight Bourbon is one of the first bourbons we ever tried. Its Dark Rye is great and so is its toasted barrel bourbon aptly named Toast. But, back in 2022, Basil Hayden released a truly unique, memorable whiskey that we couldn’t get enough of. And then, it was gone. We’re talking, of course, about Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke.
What is Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke?

Read more