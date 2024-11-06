Three cocktails to make use of different styles of cream liqueur

Cream liqueur is a wide ranging category. There’s Bailey’s, of course, the iconic Irish cream liqueur, and then there are rum cream liqueurs too. But you can also find cream liqueurs based on bourbon, brandy, Amaretto, and more. Really any liqueur or spirit with cream added can be a cream liqueur, so while all the drinks you’ll find in this category have a similar creamy texture, they will all have slightly different flavor profiles.

That makes mixing with cream liqueurs a fun challenge, as each one will be slightly different. And while you can certainly go for a classic option, and pour cream liqueur into your coffee or just drink it over ice or with ice cream as a dessert, there are more complex cocktails you can make with it as well.

Recommended Videos

Velvet Godfather

Ingredients:

1.5 oz The Busker Blend Irish Whiskey

1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

Optional: 2 spoons of apricot jam

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice.

Nooku & Spice

Ingredients:

2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon

1 oz Nooku Bourbon Cream

0.5 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

3 oz Heavy Cream

Garnish: Grated Espresso Bean & Cinnamon Stick

Method:

Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Next, combine Nooku Bourbon Cream and heavy cream into a cocktail shaker. Whip until thickened and layer over top of rocks glass. Garnish with a grated espresso bean and cinnamon stick.

Alejandro el Magnifico

Ingredients:

Method:

Pour all ingredients over shaved or crushed ice in a chilled cocktail shaker, Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass rimmed with white chocolate. Grate fresh nutmeg on top and adding white chocolate shaving on top is optional.