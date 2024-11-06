Three cocktails to make use of different styles of cream liqueur

Cream liqueur is a wide ranging category. There’s Bailey’s, of course, the iconic Irish cream liqueur, and then there are rum cream liqueurs too. But you can also find cream liqueurs based on bourbon, brandy, Amaretto, and more. Really any liqueur or spirit with cream added can be a cream liqueur, so while all the drinks you’ll find in this category have a similar creamy texture, they will all have slightly different flavor profiles.
That makes mixing with cream liqueurs a fun challenge, as each one will be slightly different. And while you can certainly go for a classic option, and pour cream liqueur into your coffee or just drink it over ice or with ice cream as a dessert, there are more complex cocktails you can make with it as well.
Velvet Godfather
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz The Busker Blend Irish Whiskey
- 1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet
- Optional: 2 spoons of apricot jam
Method:
Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice.
Nooku & Spice
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Old Elk Blended Straight Bourbon
- 1 oz Nooku Bourbon Cream
- 0.5 oz Cinnamon Simple Syrup
- 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
- 3 oz Heavy Cream
- Garnish: Grated Espresso Bean & Cinnamon Stick
Method:
Add ingredients into a mixing glass with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled rocks glass with ice. Next, combine Nooku Bourbon Cream and heavy cream into a cocktail shaker. Whip until thickened and layer over top of rocks glass. Garnish with a grated espresso bean and cinnamon stick.
Alejandro el Magnifico
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Gran Duque d’Alba Brandy de Jerez
- 1 oz Dry Sack Medium Dry Amontillado
- 1 oz Crema de Alba
- Garnish: White Chocolate Rim with Grated Nutmeg
Method:
Pour all ingredients over shaved or crushed ice in a chilled cocktail shaker, Shake and strain into a chilled cocktail glass rimmed with white chocolate. Grate fresh nutmeg on top and adding white chocolate shaving on top is optional.