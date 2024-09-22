 Skip to main content
What is coulotte steak? Discover this under-appreciated cut of steak

This lesser-known cut of meat is perfect for grilling

Even for the most well-versed of steak lovers, a coulotte steak is one cut of meat you don’t hear often. Coulotte steak is a cut of beef that’s from the top sirloin. Coulotte is one of three muscles that makes up the top sirloin butt. Sirloin cuts come from the back of a cow, between the fore-rib and the rump. But what makes this cut of meat different than others, and why is it a great choice for grilling? Discover everything you need to know about this under-appreciated cut of steak.

What is coulotte steak?

One thing that makes coulotte steak unique is its thin layer of fat that covers one side of the cut. Unlike other cuts of steak, like ribeye, coulotte steak doesn’t have much fat marbling throughout it. It’s tender and lean and much lower in fat than other varieties of steak. The thin layer of fat atop a coulotte steak gives it a great texture when grilled or oven-baked.

The meaning of coulotte steak

Are you wondering where this unique cut of steak got its name? There is no clear answer when it comes to the origin of this word. Some argue that the name “coulotte” comes from the French word “culot,” which means cap. This notion comes from the idea that the cap references the thin layer of fat that is atop this cut of steak. On the other hand, some people argue that the name comes from the French word “cul,” referring to the “bottom” — meaning the cut of steak comes from the bottom portion of the cow.

Other names

You might hear coulotte steak called a few other names, all of which refer to the same cut of top sirloin with a thin layer of fat on top. In Brazil, coulotte steak is usually called “picaña.” This popular cut of steak is a fan favorite at Brazilian steakhouses, such as Fogo de Chao. Perhaps you’ve already tried a coulotte steak and didn’t even realize it! This type of steak is usually served on a skewer and sliced right onto your plate.

Less commonly, you might also hear this cut of steak referred to as top sirloin cap, top butt cap, rump cover, or rump cap. These names are slightly less appetizing — so you may be more likely to see them on labels in the meat section at the grocery store rather than on the menu at a five-star steakhouse.

Nutritional profile

Coulotte steak is generally pretty lean and tender. On average, a 4-ounce serving contains about 210 calories, 24 grams of protein, and 6 grams of fat. Like other cuts of sirloin, this cut of steak is a great option if you wish to choose a cut that has far more protein than fat. In comparison, a fattier cut of steak, like ribeye, contains 330 calories per 4-ounce serving and around 25 grams of fat. This cut of steak also contains healthy levels of iron, calcium, and potassium.

Making coulotte steak

Cooking steak to perfection starts with knowing the best method of cooking for the cut of steak. The tender and lean nature of a coulotte steak makes it easy to overcook, so it’s important to keep a close eye on it during cooking. Most commonly, the two best ways to prepare a coulotte steak are either on the grill or in the oven.

Grilling

If you’re planning on grilling a coulotte steak, start by dry seasoning it or marinating it to allow it to soak up some flavor before cooking. Some people prefer to leave the fat layer on coulotte steak as it cooks, while others may prefer to remove the fat covering before cooking. If you wish to remove the fat, you can do so by sliding a sharp knife along the fat adjacent to the meat.

Oven method

If you wish to leave your steak whole as a roast, you may opt for the oven-baked method instead of grilling. To do this, start with your oven set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Pat roast dry and season as desired, placing it in a skillet. This method involves searing the roast over medium to medium-high heat and then moving it to the oven to thoroughly cook it.

All in all, both ways of cooking coulotte steak are equally delicious — so be sure to explore both to find your preferred method of cooking.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
