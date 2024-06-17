Coors Light cooling jersey combines the twin passions of soccer and beer

With summer soccer on the horizon for this season, Coors Light is coming out with another sports-themed promo item: a jersey specially designed to beat the heat. The brand describes it as the first-ever smart jersey, equipped with thermal sensors which detect rising body temperatures and activates a built-in cooling system.

“Anyone who has watched a soccer match knows how heated it can get, especially as your favorite teams go head to head,” said Katie Feldman, director of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Between the second Leagues Cup tournament to soccer events happening across the globe, Coors Light is here to keep fans chill and with their favorite beer and a jersey that keeps them cool.”

The shirt is designed as part of a campaign for the Leagues Cup, the soccer tournament for teams from Major League Soccer (MLS) and LIGA MX. All 47 MLS and LIGA MX teams will be playing in the tournament over the summer, from July 26 to August 25.

“At Leagues Cup, we’re thrilled to partner with Coors Light on the ‘Refresh the Game’ campaign,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing, Integrated Marketing Solutions & Commercial Insights at SUM/MLS “The Coors Light Chill Jersey embodies the excitement and intensity of the most unique soccer tournament in the world while ensuring fans can stay cool and enjoy every moment of the action. This innovative jersey not only showcases the spirit of the game but also brings a new level of engagement to our passionate soccer community.”

The jerseys will be available online for $50 with drops beginning on June 17 to June 21, and another set on July 16 to July 19.

