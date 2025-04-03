 Skip to main content
The Hugo Spritz is making a play for the summer cocktail of 2025

Light, refreshing, and floral, it's the Aperol Spritz's more delicate cousin

Hugo Spritz
Lazartivan / iStock

As the weather warms up, drinks fans everywhere look to warm weather drinks. And for the past few years, one drink has dominated summer sipping: the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz.

We still love a bright orange delight now and then, but industry experts predict that the tide is turning, and people are ready for something new — though they still enjoy the low abv and easy sipping nature of a spritz cocktail, the time is ripe for a different take on the sparkling wine plus liqueur combination.

Enter the Hugo spritz, which uses St-Germain elderflower liqueur for a lighter and more floral version of the drink than the bitter Aperol one. The Hugo is trending, as a cocktail that’s easy to make and invites additions of fresh mint and lime to garnish its sparkling wine and elderflower base.

“The Hugo spritz is a perfect refreshing cocktail that is low abv but also perfect all year round,” said Johnathan Adler, the Beverage director for NYC bar Shinji’s. “Even though it might be chilly outside in winter and early spring, the complexity and florals of the St Germain pair perfectly with the effervescence of the sparkling wine.”

The spritz is also a great template for experimentation with bold flavors. Adler creates a variation on the Hugo Spritz that makes use of the fresh flavors of citrus as well as grassy notes of matcha: “At Shinji’s this spring we will be introducing a new cocktail called a Green Jacket which is a cross between a Hugo Spritz and an Arnold Palmer. The name comes from the jacket that is awarded at the Masters golf tournament, a nod to the golfer Arnold Palmer and the popularity of the Hugo Spritz on golf courses.

“The drink utilizes St. Germain infused with lemon verbena, limoncello, fino sherry, nonalcoholic sparkling wine and ceremonial matcha powder. This is a super low abv take on the spritz that is also perfect for those who want a little caffeine in their cocktail.”

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Fruit for blanco, coffee for reposado: how to mix with different tequila styles
Get your agave on with these fresh spring cocktails
agave

The tequila cocktails for spring trend continues with these recipes from Tres Agaves Tequila, featuring both the brand's blanco and reposado expressions. If you're new to mixing with tequila, you might think that you can use any variation of the spirit in a cocktail, but that's not quite the case -- the light and delicate flavors of a blanco go well with light and fruity flavors, for example, while the aged and oaky flavors of a reposado go better with robust flavors like coffee.

Get inspired for how to mix with different tequila expressions with these spring recipes.
Like A Bird

Elegant Japanese-inspired cocktails from the House of Suntory
Making use of Japanese gin and vodka for delicate flavors
japanese spring cocktails rokugin staged longmomijifizz 2022 s01

Japan is a country known for its cocktail culture, with a focus on high-quality ingredients and careful preparation. Most of us won't get the chance to visit Japan and experience its cocktail bars for ourselves, though we can try out a little piece of Japanese cocktail culture at home. Renowned Japanese brand The House of Suntory offers a craft gin called Roku and a craft vodka called Haku, both of which have delicate flavors that are perfect for mixing sophisticated cocktails.

These spring recipes bring the flavors of Japan with ingredients like plum, lychee, and ginger, creating light and delicate flavors that are perfect for the spring months. You'll note just a small number of ingredients in each recipe, so focus on quality over quantity and look for the best and freshest ingredients you can get for the best overall drink experience.
Roku Momiji Fizz
Ingredients:

Fresh and fruity tequila cocktails to sip on this spring
From a multi-person punch to a prickly pear take on a Moscow Mule
spring tequila cazadores cocktails fy23 blanco highlandmargarita 3000x2250 lnp

Spring is a great time for tequila cocktails, offering the perfect blend of fruity and savory flavors for easy sipping on a warm evening. These recipes from Tequila Cazadores embrace fresh flavors like fruit juices and grapefruit, and even include some rarely seen additions like prickly pear for the perfect Mexican sipper. There's also a batch recipe for a big bowl of tequila punch that's perfect for spring hosting.
Highland Margarita
Ingredients:

2 oz Tequila CAZADORES Blanco
4 oz Grapefruit Juice
1 oz fresh lime juice
1 oz light agave nectar

