The Hugo Spritz is making a play for the summer cocktail of 2025

As the weather warms up, drinks fans everywhere look to warm weather drinks. And for the past few years, one drink has dominated summer sipping: the ubiquitous Aperol Spritz.

We still love a bright orange delight now and then, but industry experts predict that the tide is turning, and people are ready for something new — though they still enjoy the low abv and easy sipping nature of a spritz cocktail, the time is ripe for a different take on the sparkling wine plus liqueur combination.

Enter the Hugo spritz, which uses St-Germain elderflower liqueur for a lighter and more floral version of the drink than the bitter Aperol one. The Hugo is trending, as a cocktail that’s easy to make and invites additions of fresh mint and lime to garnish its sparkling wine and elderflower base.

“The Hugo spritz is a perfect refreshing cocktail that is low abv but also perfect all year round,” said Johnathan Adler, the Beverage director for NYC bar Shinji’s. “Even though it might be chilly outside in winter and early spring, the complexity and florals of the St Germain pair perfectly with the effervescence of the sparkling wine.”

The spritz is also a great template for experimentation with bold flavors. Adler creates a variation on the Hugo Spritz that makes use of the fresh flavors of citrus as well as grassy notes of matcha: “At Shinji’s this spring we will be introducing a new cocktail called a Green Jacket which is a cross between a Hugo Spritz and an Arnold Palmer. The name comes from the jacket that is awarded at the Masters golf tournament, a nod to the golfer Arnold Palmer and the popularity of the Hugo Spritz on golf courses.

“The drink utilizes St. Germain infused with lemon verbena, limoncello, fino sherry, nonalcoholic sparkling wine and ceremonial matcha powder. This is a super low abv take on the spritz that is also perfect for those who want a little caffeine in their cocktail.”