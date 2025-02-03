These on-trend cocktails celebrate the hottest flavor of 2025

You know all about cocktail cherries, but it’s looking like 2025 will be the year of the cherry cocktail. From TikTok to Pinterest, the cherry aesthetic is everywhere this year — and that includes in drinks. As a versatile fruit, cherry can be sweet or sharp, making it handy for mixing into a wide variety of drinks in different styles. Try out some of these recipes to capture the cherry vibes for 2025.
Empress 1908 Sparkling Cherry
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ oz Empress 1908 Indigo Gin
- ½ oz Cherry Juice
- 2 Drops Rose Bitters or Rose Water
- 5 oz Rosé Sparkling Wine
- Cherry Candy Hearts
Method:
Place cherry candy hearts on a plate lined with parchment paper and set in the freezer for 4 hours or until frozen. Then, place the frozen cherry hearts into a serving glass acting as ice cubes to chill the drink. Add the Cherry juice, Rose Bitters, and Empress 1908 Gin into a glass, mixing to combine. Pour over the chilled candy hearts, then top with rosé sparkling wine before serving!
Avaline Cambrusco Spirtz
Ingredients:
- 2 oz of Avaline Lambrusco
- 2 oz of 100% Pomegranate-Cranberry Juice
- Sparkling Water
- Lemon
- Garnish: 1-3 Maraschino Cherries
Method:
In a tall glass, add ice, Add Lambrusco & 100% Pomegranate-Cranberry Juice. Fill to the top with Sparkling Water, Add one squeeze of a lemon wedg, Garnish with Maraschino Cherries.
Rosa Cherry Bling
Ingredients:
- Chilled Rosa Regale Red
- Cherry vodka
Method:
Mix equal parts chilled Rosa Regale and cherry vodka. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh cherries.
Woodford Reserve Manhattan
Ingredients:
- 2 oz. Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey
- 3/4 oz. Sweet Vermouth
- 3 dashes Woodford Reserve® Aromatic Bitters
Method:
Fill mixing glass with ingredients, add ice, and stir gently for 10-15 secs. Strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with a cherry.
Cherry & Chocolate
Ingredients:
- 35ml Savoia Americano
- 20ml Bourbon whiskey
- 2 pinches of bitter cocoa
- Garnish: Black Cherry
Method: Mix the ingredients and serve in a glass with ice. Decorate with a black cherry and cocoa powder.
Krakhattan
Ingredients:
- 1.5 part Kraken® Black Spiced Rum
- 1 part Sweet Vermouth
- .5 part Applejack
- 1 dash Angostura Bitters
- 1 dash Orange Bitters
- Garnish: with a Brandied Cherry
Method:
Add all ingredients to a mixing glass, stir with ice and strain.