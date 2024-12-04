 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Chattanooga Whiskey is releasing a new expression in its Experimental Single Batch Series

Chattanooga Whiskey new expression in its Experimental Single Batch Series

By
Chattanooga Whiskey
Chattanooga Whiskey

If you’re a fan of innovative, exciting whiskey releases, you’re probably already a fan of Chattanooga Whiskey. If not, it’s time to get on this award-winning whiskey brand’s proverbial bandwagon. That’s because it recently announced the release of one of its most intriguing, unique whiskeys to date.

Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Single Batch Series – Batch 041: Persimmon Infused

Glass of whiskey with ice cubes served on wooden planks
Jag_cz / Shutterstock

To say that the name is a real mouthful is an understatement. It’s called Experimental Single Batch Series – Batch 041: Persimmon Infused. It starts with a blend of five different bourbon mash bills. Each bourbon included was matured for at least three years in toasted and charred oak barrels. It’s then infused with more than 140 pounds of dried persimmons. But that’s not all. It’s also infused with dates, fenugreek seeds, gentian, vanilla, cinnamon, orange peel,  cardamom, and cane sugar.

Recommended Videos

Technically a bourbon liqueur (due to the infusion of other flavors), this memorable 90.4-proof expression features notes of maple candy, dried apricots, cinnamon toast, candied orange peels, sweet potato pie, toffee, vanilla beans, charred oaky wood.

Related

“For this release, our team decided to ‘opt out’ of pumpkin spice and focus on one of the more underrated fall and winter fruits: persimmons,” Grant McCracken, Founding Distiller, said in a press release. “This fruit has one of the most unique flavor profiles of any tree fruit – and naturally  complements our high malt style of bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

This limited-edition whiskey is available for purchase at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, at Seelbachs.com, and at select retailers for the suggested price of $54.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Booker’s is releasing its fourth and final batch of bourbon in 2024
Booker's fourth release is called jimmy's Batch
Booker’s

Fans of uncut, non-chill-filtered bourbons eagerly await every release from Booker’s. The small batch whiskey from Jim Beam is released four times per year. All batches are high-proof, usually between 120-130 proof.

Each batch is specifically labeled by year and batch number. But it’s more than that. Each batch has a specific name. Recently, the brand released its fourth and final batch of Booker’s in 2024, and it’s called “Jimmy’s Batch.”
Booker’s Jimmy’s Batch

Read more
Casey Jones Distillery is releasing Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend Whiskey
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Casey Jones is a launching a limited-edition whiskey
Casey Jones Distillery

To celebrate a decade of American whiskey and moonshine, Casey Jones Distillery is releasing a limited-edition expression called Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend. The whiskey was made to pay homage to the distillery’s namesake, a man named Alfred “Casey” Jones, who was a well-known whiskey maker and illicit moonshiner. He was also the grandfather of current Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Jones.
Casey Jones Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend

This limited-edition expression is a blend of Kentucky straight bourbons and “Barrel Cut,” a proprietary spirit made from corn and sugarcane. This 103.3-proof whiskey was distilled in a handmade square pot copper still and matured in charred oak barrels. The result is a unique, complex whiskey that begins with a nose of brown sugar, brown butter, toasted vanilla beans, and teakwood. The palate is a symphony of caramelized sugar, coffee beans, vanilla, oak, and gentle smoke.

Read more
Old Overholt is collaborating with a clothing brand to make the perfect whiskey sipping jacket
Old Overholt and Seeker are collaborating to create a whiskey sipping coat
Old Overholt

If you’re a fan of rye whiskey, you know all about Old Overholt. Founded in 1810, it’s America’s longest continually operating whiskey brand. The four-year-old straight rye is one of the most underrated whiskeys on the market and a favorite of drinkers and bartenders.

With all of its history in the US whiskey marketplace, it should be no surprise that this iconic brand is collaborating with a clothing brand to launch a coat designed for sipping whiskey.
Seeker x  Overholt Chore Coat

Read more