Chattanooga Whiskey is releasing a new expression in its Experimental Single Batch Series

If you’re a fan of innovative, exciting whiskey releases, you’re probably already a fan of Chattanooga Whiskey. If not, it’s time to get on this award-winning whiskey brand’s proverbial bandwagon. That’s because it recently announced the release of one of its most intriguing, unique whiskeys to date.

Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Single Batch Series – Batch 041: Persimmon Infused

To say that the name is a real mouthful is an understatement. It’s called Experimental Single Batch Series – Batch 041: Persimmon Infused. It starts with a blend of five different bourbon mash bills. Each bourbon included was matured for at least three years in toasted and charred oak barrels. It’s then infused with more than 140 pounds of dried persimmons. But that’s not all. It’s also infused with dates, fenugreek seeds, gentian, vanilla, cinnamon, orange peel, cardamom, and cane sugar.

Technically a bourbon liqueur (due to the infusion of other flavors), this memorable 90.4-proof expression features notes of maple candy, dried apricots, cinnamon toast, candied orange peels, sweet potato pie, toffee, vanilla beans, charred oaky wood.

“For this release, our team decided to ‘opt out’ of pumpkin spice and focus on one of the more underrated fall and winter fruits: persimmons,” Grant McCracken, Founding Distiller, said in a press release. “This fruit has one of the most unique flavor profiles of any tree fruit – and naturally complements our high malt style of bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition whiskey is available for purchase at the Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Distillery, at Seelbachs.com, and at select retailers for the suggested price of $54.99.

