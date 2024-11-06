Try this take on a berry-flavored spritz

This summer, as with every summer for the past few years, the Aperol Spritz has reigned supreme. Wherever people gather to drink, there’s someone with a glass of distinctive bright orange spritz, enjoying the bittersweet flavors of the summer. But now with fall arriving in full force, you might be looking around for a alternative.

If you love a spritz but want a new take on the drink, then a fun suggestion is to try using Chambord in place of the Aperol. Chambord is raspberry liqueur, often spotted on bar shelves and standing out for its unusual bottle shape. It has the sweet fruity notes you’d expect from a liqueur, but it is based on XO cognac so it also has a dry, firm backbone.

The raspberry flavor makes for a cozy autumnal version of a spritz, with the same sparkling wine freshness but more berry warmth for the season. The Chambord has flavors of vanilla, honey, and citrus peel as well as berry so you can expect a richer, juicier style of spritz compared to the bittersweet qualities that you get from Aperol. It’s also a lovely rosy red color so it makes for an attractive drink to serve to guests. Thrown in a sprig of fresh mint as a garnish for a splash of contrasting color and a zingy scent.

Chambord Spritz

Ingredients:

1 part Chambord

3 parts white wine

2 parts soda water

Method:

First, we take a large wine and fill it with lots of ice. Then we add the Chambord, white wine and soda. Finally, we garnish it with black raspberries and mint.