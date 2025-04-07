Easy Mediterranean meals: Tips from CAVA’s co-founder

Table of Contents Table of Contents Dining out on a Mediterranean diet Tips for cooking at home

The Mediterranean diet topped U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 list of healthiest diets. This diet focuses on mimicking the traditional eating habits of people who live in countries that border the Mediterranean Sea and emphasizes a diet rich in plant-based foods and healthy fats. With more consumers looking to improve their eating habits in the new year, many Americans are switching to the Mediterranean diet to change their eating habits without feeling deprived.

The popular fast-casual eatery CAVA has recently teamed up with Olympic Gold Medalist sprinter Gabby Thomas to launch three new menu items inspired by the Mediterranean diet. The Spicy Lamb + Avocado Bowl, Falafel Crunch Bowl, and Garlic Chicken + Veggie Pita encompass bold Mediterranean flavors, embracing abundance rather than restrictions.

To learn more about the new menu and how to adhere to a Mediterranean diet, I connected with Ted Xenohristos, CAVA’s co-founder and chief concept officer. Xenohristos co-founded CAVA, creating the company’s unique, category-defining Mediterranean concept. Here are his best tips for those who want to explore this trending diet.

Dining out on a Mediterranean diet

CAVA’s meals, especially the new menu items, make adhering to the Mediterranean diet simple — even when dining out. CAVA uses fresh ingredients and allows individuals to customize their meals to their unique preferences. According to Xenohristos, there are over 17 billion different combinations you can make to explore Mediterranean flavors and foods in an approachable way.

If you’re not near a CAVA, Xenohristos recommends choosing creamy dips and spreads, including hummus and tzatziki, paired with carrots or celery for on-the-go snacking. In addition, he shared, “Olives are also a great snacking option and can be tossed into a hearty salad — you have to get your olives from Greece, in my opinion. We source our olives and olive oil from a family friend, Stavros, an olive oil sommelier, and you can’t beat them. Mediterranean-style plates are also easy to put together and aren’t time-consuming to prepare. No matter what meal I’m preparing, it comes down to the simplicity of flavors and freshness of the ingredients,” Xenohristos said.

When dining out, Xenohristos urges those on a Mediterranean diet to look closely at meal descriptions to ensure that the list of ingredients falls under the diet. “Specifically, it’s best to stick with dishes that include whole grains, legumes, healthy fats, and vegetables. A few other tips are choosing fish or poultry, being mindful of red meat portion size, and sticking with a beverage that is not high in sugar,” he said.

Balancing indulgences

Even the healthiest of eaters have to give in from time to time, and that’s why Xenohristos believes the Mediterranean diet is an excellent diet for balancing indulgences. “The great thing about the Mediterranean diet is that it’s satisfying and filling. We always say it leaves you not wanting a snack or a nap, which not every cuisine can say! That said, there is plenty of room for indulgence when following the Mediterranean diet — a few of my all-time favorite Mediterranean treats that I grew up eating and still enjoy are bougatsa, loukoumades, and ekmek.”

Tips for cooking at home

When cooking Mediterranean diet meals at home, Xenohristos recommends swapping butter for high-quality olive oil and trying to find creative ways to add vegetables to every meal. “Always consider two things — one being ‘Is there a way to incorporate/sneak some vegetables into this dish?’ and two, ‘Can I center my meal around fresh produce I have access to?’ As you become more consistent, this practice will become instinctual,” he explained.

To ease the transition to the diet at home, he recommends prioritizing, using high-quality ingredients and cutting back on processed foods. “Chances are, the most common ingredients that make up a Mediterranean-style diet can already be found in your home — extra virgin olive oil, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Because the diet is easily adaptable and versatile without being highly restrictive (where certain food groups are cut out completely), elements of the diet can seamlessly fit any lifestyle or be implemented into other cultural cuisines,” Xenohristos said.

Pantry staples

Several non-perishable items can be kept in the pantry for easy access and can be incorporated into any dish, making it easier to adhere to a Mediterranean diet when cooking meals at home. Xenohristos shared with me that having feta cheese in your kitchen is a “must have.” “Whether it’s for breakfast or on a salad, or including CAVA’s Crazy Feta in a lunch sandwich, we always try to incorporate feta whenever possible.”

Additionally, “Dried herbs like oregano, rosemary, thyme, etc. are simple additions that can dress up any meal and add an abundance of flavor. You also cannot go wrong with having extra virgin olive oil readily available. Olive oil can be drizzled onto a salad or can be used to saute vegetables. Legumes play a massive role in the Mediterranean diet and are a great source of protein and fiber. Canned beans are more convenient if you have a time crunch and don’t have time to soak dried beans. Lastly, it’s important to have grains, including rice, quinoa, and couscous. These can be the foundation of any meal and can be ready in about 20 minutes,” he shared.