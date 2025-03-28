How this Instacart change will help you shop smarter and eat healthier

Table of Contents Table of Contents What sparked the Instacart Smart Shop initiative? How Smart Shop works Making nutritional shopping choices

The convenience of Instacart has always made shopping for healthy foods easy for those with a super busy schedule. However, shopping via Instacart is now much easier for shoppers with specific dietary needs, such as those on a high-protein diet, keto, vegan, or shopping for grass-fed products. Data collected by Instacart suggest that 70% of their shoppers already buy with specific dietary needs, signaling a shift towards highly personalized nutrition.

From the rise of Blue Zone-inspired diets to the protein boom, Instacart has launched Smart Shop, a feature designed to make finding the right foods easier — without spending hours decoding labels or scrolling through endless options. The new feature makes nutrition-first grocery shopping intuitive and personalized, allowing shoppers to select tags specific to their dietary needs.

Recommended Videos

As someone who understands the challenges of shopping for a specialty diet like the low-carb or keto diet, this new Instacart feature instantly intrigued me. I connected with Daniel Danker, Instacart’s Chief Product Officer, who shared how this new feature will meet shoppers’ changing nutritional demands. Before joining Instacart, Danker led the Uber Eats product team, where he was instrumental in n defining the strategy and roadmap for Uber Eats across consumers, delivery people, and restaurants. Here’s what he shared about Instacart’s latest nutritional shopping feature.

What sparked the Instacart Smart Shop initiative?

The newly launched Smart Shop feature was designed to tackle grocery shoppers’ most significant pain points. Danker shares, “Grocery shopping is deeply personal, and at Instacart, we’ve seen that reflected in how people shop. For many, managing [grocery shopping] preferences—especially with multiple needs in a household—can be time-consuming. At the same time, consumers have become even more focused on the nutritional content of their food, as seen in rising health trends like functional foods and minimally processed ingredients. With Smart Shop, we’re leveraging cutting-edge AI and machine learning to make grocery shopping more seamless and personalized so people can easily find products that meet their preferences.

Health-driven trends

The data collected by Instacart also suggests a growing adoption of health-driven trends by consumers, such as higher-protein diets and gut-friendly foods. “We’ve seen notable year-over-year growth in categories like Greek yogurt (+6%) and cottage cheese (+17%), both staples for high-protein lifestyles. Similarly, fermented products like kimchi (+8%) and prebiotic or probiotic drinks (+58%) underscore a continued focus on gut health and clean eating. These trends signal that customers prioritize foods that align with broader wellness goals, and Smart Shop is well-positioned to support these preferences,” he says.

How Smart Shop works

The Smart Shop feature was designed to adapt to the unique preferences of every household. As such, the feature allows consumers to select up to 30 Health Tags while shopping—including high protein, preservative-free, no artificial colors, gluten-free, grass-fed, keto, vegan, and more. These customizable tags allow each shopper to curate a shopping experience tailored to their lifestyle. “The feature adapts to household-specific dynamics, whether you’re shopping for diapers for your toddler or natural food for your pet,” says Danker.

Each tag on the feature was carefully selected through a rigorous, data-backed process. Using AI, Instacart analyzed more than 1.3 billion product data points to develop a robust system that aligns with the most popular dietary categories. Smart Shop is designed to be more than just a feature. Instead, it is “The foundation of personalization on Instacart. By leveraging generative AI, advanced data extraction, and preference modeling, we’re transforming grocery shopping from a routine task into a personalized and intuitive experience.”

AI-powered health tags leverage modern technology to make it simple to filter and discover new products that can meet specific nutritional or lifestyle preferences. “For instance, if your partner prefers gluten-free options, your child wants lactose-free snacks, and you prioritize organic products, Health Tags can refine your search by surfacing products in each category. Beyond filtering, Smart Shop’s AI also learns from your purchases and preferences over time, continually updating suggestions to make shopping faster and more relevant.”

Making nutritional shopping choices

Beyond simply filtering products for more efficient grocery shopping, Smart Shop “Helps customers shop smarter, save time, and make more informed decisions with every cart. One of the key features enabling this is Inspiration Pages, our curated hubs that bring together expert-backed recommendations, recipes, and product collections based on your dietary preferences and health goals.”

“In collaboration with the American Diabetes Association, we created an ADA-approved Inspiration Page featuring recipes and shopping guides tailored to individuals managing diabetes. We plan to expand Inspiration Pages even further to cover a broader range of goals and lifestyles, ensuring every customer can find personalized inspiration in their shopping journey,” Danker shares. Looking ahead, Instacart plans to continuously analyze new data, finding new ways to simplify the grocery shopping process by reducing complexity, saving time, and providing smarter tools for shoppers.