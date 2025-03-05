 Skip to main content
Califia celebrates 15 years with Birthday Cake Almond Creamer

Today could be your birthday too

Califia Farms
Premium plant-based coffee creamer Califia Farms is celebrating its birthday by launching a new flavor: Birthday Cake Almond Creamer. This smooth, sweet creamer transforms your daily coffee into a festive celebration.

Celebrating 15 years, Suzanne Ginestro, Chief Marketing Officer of Califia Farms, says, “Califia has been at the forefront of the growth and evolution of the plant-based beverage industry for the last 15 years. It feels right to mark this milestone with the delicious innovation we are known for, and we hope all our fans will toast our birthday with this festive new creamer that makes every sip feel like a celebration.”

“We’re proud of our legacy of irresistibly good products that meet the evolving needs of consumers – from the plant curious to the plant committed – and we’re only getting started,” says Ginestro.

The new Birthday Cake Almond Creamer combines almond milk’s smooth, creamy texture with the sweet, irresistible flavors of vanilla cake, rich frosting, and colorful sprinkles. The creamer is made to blend smoothly into hot and iced coffee, capturing the joy of a birthday party in every sip. It is available now for a limited time at Kroger and select Wegmans and Wakefern retailers.  The new creamer and the rest of Califia Farm’s creamers are BPA-free, soy-free, kosher, vegan, and carregenan-free.

In addition to the new Birthday Cake Creamer, Califia has launched several other exciting products, including the Organic Pistachio Almond Creamer (available at Whole Foods), Organic Cashewmilk (available at Whole Foods), and the Pure Black Espresso Blend Cold Brew (available at various grocery retailers).

