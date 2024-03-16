 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

4 of the most popular budget tequila bottles, ranked

Delicious budget tequila you need to try

Christopher Osburn
By
Tequila with salt and a lime
Francisco Galarza / Unsplash

While some spirits are well-known for their high price tags, tequila is known for the opposite reason. This distilled spirit made from the Blue Weber agave plant is known for its value. Sure, you can find ridiculously expensive añejo and extra añejo tequilas. But, compared to single malt Scotch whisky, bourbon, Japanese whisky, and even rye whiskey, countless deals can be found.

For those new to tequila, this agave-based spirit is native to (and must be produced in) Mexico. Similar to cognac, Scotch, and burgundy wine, its name refers to its geographical location. To be considered a tequila, it must be made in the state of Jalisco (where the historic town of Tequila is located) and a handful of other Mexican states.

Recommended Videos

It comes in a variety of ages, but instead of being labeled by the year, tequila is designated by terms like blanco (also known as plata or silver tequila; it can be added right to the bottle after distilling or aged for as long as two months), joven (a blend of aged and un-aged tequilas), reposado (aged between two months and one year), añejo (aged between one and three years), extra añejo (aged for a minimum of three years), and the reasonably new variety known as cristalino (aged tequila that is charcoal filtered to remove the color and impurities).

Tequila
Mpho Mojapelo/Unsplash

Finding budget tequilas

Finding well-made, flavorful budget tequilas isn’t a difficult task. That is as long as you stick with blanco reposado, joven, and cristalino tequilas. Añejos and extra añejos tend to be a little pricier.

Related

But don’t just grab the first blanco or reposado tequila you see with a reasonable price tag. While you might find your new go-to mixer or sipper, you also might end up with a harsh, foul-tasting spirit that seems like it’s better suited to fuel your lawnmower as opposed to being sipped slowly on a cool evening. Fear not; we’re here to help you find the bottles worth purchasing.

Two shots of tequila in shot glasses with lemons on top
Alena Plotnikova / Unsplash

4 fan-favorite budget tequilas

Since we don’t want to see you wasting your day scrolling through online retailers or feeling overwhelmed and confused as you stroll mindlessly through the aisles at your local liquor store, we did the work for you. Keep scrolling to see the best fan-favorite budget-friendly tequila you can buy right now. As a bonus, we even ranked them for you.

Cimarron Blanco
Cimarron

Cimarron Blanco

Made from 100% Blue Weber agave, this popular, bargain-priced blanco tequila is aged twice in column stills before resting in stainless steel tanks. The result is a nuanced blanco featuring a nose of baked agave, black pepper, citrus peels, cinnamon, and a light minerality. Drinking it reveals notes of grass, cooked, vegetal agave, vanilla, orange peels, caramel, and white pepper.

Espolon Reposado
Espolon

Espolon Reposado

There’s more than just blanco tequila when it comes to bargain bottles. There are also myriad reposado expressions available as well. One of our favorites is Espolon Reposado. This award-winning tequila begins with 100% Blue Weber agave. After distilling, it’s matured for at least two full months in charred American oak. The result is a surprisingly rich, balanced tequila featuring flavors like vanilla, caramel, tropical fruits, roasted agave, and wintry spices.

Siete Leguas Blanco
Siete Leguas

Siete Leguas Blanco

This highly complex blanco is a mix of two different distillates made at two distilleries. Both are copper pot still distilled. When blended together, they create a sippable, mixable blanco with aromas of orchard fruits, vanilla, roasted agave, and light spices. Drinking it reveals notes of cracked black pepper, vegetal sweet agave, caramel, cinnamon, and crisp apples. It’s a great, flavorful tequila perfect to mix into a classic Margarita.

Tapatio Blanco
Tapatio

Tapatio Blanco

Not all blanco tequilas are created the same. This is obvious when you drink Tapatio Blanco. Made with 100% Blue Weber agave, it’s cooked in masonry ovens before being crushed using both roller mill and tahona. It’s distilled twice in pot stills before being rested in stainless steel tanks for a full six months. The result is a surprisingly complex, sippable, mixable tequila with notes of cooked agave, cracked black pepper, vanilla, and fruity flavors.

Tequila in shot glasses with lime and salt
Brent Hofacker / Adobe Stock

Picking the right tequila for you

When buying a tequila (budget or otherwise), the key is finding the right spirit for the job. If you’re looking for more of a sipper and a mixer, reposado is a great idea. If the tequila is only for mixing and not sipping, blanco is the right choice. Just remember that while bargains are great, don’t spend too little, or you’ll regret it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Bacon and eggs? Bobby Flay serves this meat instead (and we have thoughts)
There's nothing better than bacon. Or is there?
Big breakfast with bacon, bagels and scrambled eggs on the table overhead

Love him or hate him, Bobby Flay is one of the biggest celebrity chefs in the world, and he's probably taught us all a thing or two about cooking. I remember being in culinary school and the instructor asking a fellow student why he'd chosen to enroll. My eager classmate had a two-word reply, "Bobby Flay." Admittedly, his response warranted a few eye-rolls around the room, but the guy was passionate about cooking because of Flay, and there's something wonderful in that. And according to Facebook, that old classmate of mine is now an executive chef at a fantastic San Francisco restaurant. So, thanks, Bobby.

If you can get over the haughtiness, Bobby Flay is a tremendously talented chef, in part due to his ability to give ordinary dishes a special touch. He has a gift for adding unexpected ingredients that transform a dish completely or giving a new spin to a cooking technique that turns out to be a total game-changer. According to a recent TikTok video, the Iron Chef's desire to be different translates to his breakfast table as well. While bacon and eggs are the quintessential American breakfast pairing, Flay prefers an alternative to bacon - pan-fried prosciutto. Yum.

Read more
Great wine doesn’t have to be super expensive — Pros’ best tips for finding a good, affordable bottle
Want to enjoy great wine on the cheap? Here's how
Wine bottles

You know the saying: The more expensive the wine, the better the wine. Turns out, the old adage isn't always true. Increasingly, there are great finds to be found all over the wine map, touting lower-shelf price tags without sacrificing any quality.

Getting to them, however, is not always a cakewalk. So we picked the brains of some industry types -- sommeliers, in particular. They offered some excellent pointers on finding great wines on the cheap. These tips will allow you to save money while enjoying some standout Sauvignon Blanc or Gamay Noir, arming you with new favorite producers. Who knows, maybe the price point will be so friendly you'll even consider stocking up on a new wine, cellaring a few bottles for years to come.

Read more
Our 5 favorite vodka drinks, ranked
The best vodka drinks, ranked
Martini

When it comes to mixing, there might not be a more versatile spirit than vodka. This is because, even though vodkas have subtle flavors from the ingredients and the production method, it’s largely crafted to be a smooth, neutral grain spirit with as little flavor and aroma as possible.

For those new to the spirit, vodka is a clear spirit made of ethanol and water. The ethanol comes from the fermentation of potatoes, wheat, rye, corn, or other ingredients. After fermentation, the liquid is distilled (usually multiple times to remove impurities) before being filtered through charcoal or other ingredients (volcanic rock, in the case of Reyka).

Read more