Here's what we think of Buchi's three kombucha flavors

Are you a kombucha fan looking for the best brand to commit to? Or are you interested in trying kombucha, but want to see what your options are in the first place? Let’s take a look at the benefits of regularly enjoying a kombucha drink and whether Buchi is worth buying!
What is kombucha?
Kombucha is a fermented drink that typically has more of a sour taste, meaning you likely will either love it or hate it. It is made from black tea and contains other ingredients to adjust the taste, in addition to live cultures.
What are the benefits of drinking kombucha?
Kombucha is certainly considered a healthy drink, and this is because of the antioxidants and live cultures present. Antioxidants support reduced inflammation, lessen the damage caused by free radicals, and help lower your risk for various diseases. The live cultures in the beverage promote a healthy gut through increased levels of microorganisms that your body needs.
Buchi kombucha review
Fire – ginger, cayenne
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 50
- Total fat: 0 g
- Cholesterol: 0 mg
- Sodium: 10 mg
- Total carbohydrates: 11 g
- Total sugars: 10 g
- Protein: 1 g
Ingredients
- Raw kombucha (filtered water, cane sugar, black tea, kombucha culture)
- Ginger juice
- Beet juice
- Pepper flavor
- Cayenne
My Thoughts
The name fire is definitely appropriate for this beverage! The flavor is more intense, and you can certainly taste the ginger and cayenne. It reminded me a bit of something that would be good for you to drink when you’re sick. Personally, I wasn’t a fan of the flavor, but I could see how others would enjoy it.
Sovereign – peach, ginger, molasses
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 50
- Total fat: 0 g
- Cholesterol: 0 mg
- Sodium: 5 mg
- Total carbohydrates: 12 g
- Total sugars: 11 g
- Protein: 1 g
Ingredients
- Raw kombucha (filtered water, cane sugar, black tea, kombucha culture)
- Ginger juice
- Peach juice
- Peach puree
- Mango puree
- Sorghum molasses
- Vanilla extract
- Natural flavors
My Thoughts
I did enjoy this flavor, perhaps because I prefer sweeter things. Sovereign is more gentle compared to fire, and I like the fact that there are numerous juices and purees used to flavor it. Be aware that this one is also a bit higher in sugar because of the ingredients as well.
Summit – lemon, lime, echinacea
Nutrition Facts
- Calories: 35
- Total fat: 0 g
- Cholesterol: 0 mg
- Sodium: 0 mg
- Total carbohydrates: 9 g
- Total sugars: 8 g
- Protein: 1 g
Ingredients
- Organic raw water kefir (filtered water, organic fair-trade cane sugar, organic kefir culture)
- Organic whole lemon puree
- Organic lime juice from concentrate
- Organic echinacea
My Thoughts
This flavor was certainly my favorite! It tasted even sweeter than Sovereign, although it has the lowest number of calories and grams of sugar. It reminded me of a lemon-lime soda.
Should you try Buchi?
In general, kombucha has numerous benefits, making it a great beverage option. I am a fan of Buchi, and I would recommend it because the small serving sizes are convenient, and the ingredient lists are short. The products are raw and unpasteurized, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan as well. This is also a woman-founded company, which is something I will always support!
