The trio offer the signature peated whisky but in a more intense form

Slovenian brand Broken Bones have been putting eastern European whiskys on the map, and now the brand is releasing three new cask strength expressions of its whisky.

As reported by The Spirits Business, Broken Bones now has a trio of its barley malt whisky aged in Slovenian and American oak barrels, each of which has been aged in a single cask and is not diluted before bottling. With an abv of around 57% and aged for 3, 4, or 6 years, the trio take the signature peated nature of the brand’s whisky and show it off in a more intense and concentrated form.

These are very small batch releases, so head to the Broken Bones website if you want to snap up an unusual bottle from an up and coming whisky maker.

And if you’re wondering where the unusual name comes from, co-founders Boštjan Marušič and Borut Osojnik explain that it came from a confluence of accidents: “When Borut called Boštjan in 2012 and suggested that they join forces and make Slovenian whiskey that can compete with the best Scotch whiskies, they had a long road ahead of education, research, experimentation and development. First they decided on the style of whisky, designed and made the pot still themselves, chose malt, yeast, size and type of barrels … Then came the period of aging in various combinations of Slovenian and American barrels, with tasting and developing the drink.

“On 13 July 2016, during the distillation of whiskey, they made sure that our distillery got its name, as Boštjan broke his leg, and Borut broke his nose a few days later. It took another year, however, for the plan to make the whiskey they wanted to be perfect!”