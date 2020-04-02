Thank goodness we have the internet, a world within a world that’s at least allowing for a bit of normalcy. While in the drinks realm you can’t currently engage in popular activities like distillery tours and winery tastings, producers are adapting such things to the virtual landscape.

At the moment, brewers, distillers, and winemakers are going out of their way to offer an experience akin to what was allowed prior to the pandemic. They’re delivering their work to your doorstep or keeping you abreast of the latest in the production schedule via updates through social media avenues. For a glimpse of life before all of the madness, it’s recommended that you scroll through past videos from your favorite brewery or winery’s Instagram Live feed.

Sometimes it’s nice to have something a little more involved and catered. So we’ve rounded up some of the more immersive options in the rapidly growing genre of virtual tasting. It’s advised, and in some cases, a fundamental part of the experience, to have a drink in hand while you navigate.

Here are a few treks of note for the intrepid imbiber who at least wants to feel like he’s going straight to the source:

Four Roses

There’s something comforting about the relatively simple virtual tour provided by Kentucky bourbon specialists Four Roses. Little more than a well-appointed blog post, it feels like it’s curated by a tender and wise old guide, fit with fun facts and visual aids to boot. The tour is short and sweet, offering a behind-the-scenes perspective of one of the most reliable brown liquor purveyors.

Lingua Franca

Willamette Valley winery Lingua Franca has gone the webinar route for educational tastings that relate to the brand’s wines. Its wine webinar Wednesday series takes on trendy enological and viticultural topics like terroir by certified staff members very much in the know. It’s geared a little more like a private tour that you might otherwise experience at the winery, with context on how wines achieve their very specific personalities. Several other labels in the region are offering similar virtual gatherings, with the latest updates here.

Seavey Vineyard

St. Helena producer Seavey Vineyard is putting on occasional virtual tastings that dive into specific wines within its portfolio. Vintner Jim Duane hosts the tour, offering an insider’s take on how the process works. While the virtual package for this California winery’s tour is significantly more expensive, it’s cool in that it sets you up with a shipment of the wines in question so you can enjoy them in depth during the tour. Some, like the one scheduled for mid-April, feature library wines that Seavey has cellared for you. It’s tough to beat an intimate tasting with the person responsible for what you’re enjoying and this one even features an open Q&A session at the end.

The Glenturret Distillery

Dating back to 1775, Glenturret is teeming with history. You get a real sense of that walking through the distillery chambers in this video game-esque tour. It’s fit with accompanying videos and great vintage photos that line the many walls of the property. You get full 360-degree views of the distillery and some tutorials on the process, from milling to mashing to barreling. And for the consumer in you, there’s even a massive interactive gift shop to cap things off. I hope a lot of other producers use the Visualiza platform as it really can transport the user.

Big Sky Brewing

The virtual tour for this Montana brewery is nice and peaceful, its existence long preceding the pandemic. And in that sense it offers its own quiet charm. You can wander through the grounds at your leisure, with full views and the occasional tidbit for reference. Engineering types will appreciate the equipment on hand in the brew house as well as the bottling and canning lines. The platform here is through Matterport, which is a bit like Visualiza in its immersive nature. It’s a little voyeuristic and could use some video, but it’s still a worthwhile look under the hood of a respected brewing operation.

Bale Breaker

This one is less a virtual tour and more of a mini-video series but it’s still worth your time, especially if you’re a hop fanatic. Bale Breaker is one of the best in the business at working with hops, set as it is in farm-rich Yakima. It’s a reminder of the year-round nature of beer and how much growing, nurturing, and farming play in the bigger picture. Even if you can’t get your paws on a Bale Breaker beer, you can still appreciate the process and the utilization of hops, especially if you have a good IPA in hand.

