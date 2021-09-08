There’s no such thing as too many allies. Washington state winery Goose Ridge is in the midst of backing the LGBTQ+ community via a refreshing can of Rosé bubbles. The wine both celebrates equality and supports a vastly important organization based in Seattle.

How did it start? Not one to miss out on the then-emerging canned wine market, Goose Ridge started Cascadian Outfitters in 2018. The label remains one of the better crushable wine options out there even to the day, turning out options that are great in aluminum but tasty enough for the glass. The wines are fully estate, made entirely from fruit grown on the winery’s sprawling Columbia Valley estate. To be frank, there are more mediocre canned wines out there than not, but Cascadian’s line has been quite solid from the start.

Related Reading

The fizzy pink wine touts the Cascadian mascot, a strolling yeti, sporting the rainbow spectrum with glass in hand. Crack the top and you’ll taste a refreshing sparkler made fully from Syrah. It’s fermented in cool conditions with no malolactic fermentation, meaning a clean and lively wine. There’s no oak aging, adding to the freshness of the wine. “It represents our prideful salute to those who are breaking down barriers for our LGBTQ+ community and making real-life dreams come true,” says Taylor Monson, Director of Sales and Marketing at Goose Ridge.

The wine is a symbol of Goose Ridge’s relationship with the Greater Seattle Business Association (GSBA). Founded in 1981, the GSBA is the state’s LGBQT+ and allied chamber of commerce, the largest of its kind on the continent. It represents an impressive 1,300 businesses that share in backing equality and diversity in the workplace. It looks to develop the next generation of municipal leadership while promoting LGBQT+ tourism, among other goals.

Donations are not tied directly to wine sales. Instead, the label supports the organization continuously, especially through its scholarship fund. “Our goal to support the GSBA throughout the year,” Monson says. “It’s more than a one-time donation. Goose Ridge is committed to being an ally and continuing to support year after year.”

The can solidifies a connection that started a while back. “The Goose Ridge team has been members and supporters of the GSBA for several years prior to the release of the rainbow can. This special edition rainbow can is one example of our long-term partnership with this great local organization.”

Monson says it is dedicated to creating safe and inclusive spaces in its four tasting rooms across the state so that all guests and employees feel welcomed. Goose Ridge has locations in Richland, Woodinville, and Leavenworth. The main estate is headquartered in the high desert of the Red Mountain AVA, in the outskirts of Benton City. It remains the Washington label with the largest contiguous estate at a whopping 2,000 acres. Through a family of five labels, Goose Ridge turns out about 40,000 cases per year.

“Our partnership with the GSBA extends beyond June. Goose Ridge has hosted tables at the GSBA Equalux Gala and has been a sponsor of the scholars’ dinners and other events throughout the year,” she continues. “Goose Ridge has also participated in tours with the GSBA as they promote travel in eastern Washington while showcasing diversity among rural communities.”

The last part is especially important, and promising, given the lag in equity, inclusion, and diversity that tends to plague small town communities even more than most big cities. For Goose Ridge to be flying the rainbow flag in the more rural parts of the state is a key signal in the fight for real change in this country. Other businesses would be wise to follow suit.

“The Monson family grew up with the understanding that you don’t farm for this generation, you farm for the next one,” she says. “This same philosophy applies to giving back. We want to leave things in a better place than we found them.”

How You Can Support

The wine is distributed in much of the West and can also be purchased online for those residing elsewhere. It’s a great fizzy wine for adventures well beyond the month of June.

Shop at Cascadian Outfitters

This feature is part of our Brands Giving Back Series, where we’ll bring you all the latest news on brands that are giving back to the community, and how you can support them by shopping online.

Editors' Recommendations