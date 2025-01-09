Boyd’s Coffee revitalizes 125-year-old brand to offer coffee direct to consumers

Boyd’s Coffee has been a leading coffee brand in B2B markets for nearly 125 years. Founded in 1900, Boyd’s Coffee is passionate about sourcing the finest coffee beans, ensuring each cup delivers unforgettable flavor and consistency. Today, the brand announced an exciting shift in priorities with the launch of direct-to-consumer coffee sales. Consumers can purchase the brand’s quality coffee to increase customer engagement and expand outreach. Entering the market with a “fuel not fashion” tagline, this brand is perfect for those who want to enjoy an exceptional cup of coffee without distraction and a “no-nonsense” experience.

Boyd’s Coffee portfolio includes a diverse range of classic light, medium, and dark roast coffee blends, flavored coffees, and single-origin offerings. Products for in-home use now include compostable single-pod coffees and ground bean retail bags made from high-quality Arabica coffee. Bagged coffees are available in 12-ounce bags that include distinctive blends like Breaktime, a rich medium roast with chocolate tones, or French No.6, a dark roast with notes of dark chocolate and toasted walnut notes.

“We are excited to honor our heritage while embracing a digital age filled with modern coffee lovers,” said Farmer Brothers Vice President of Coffee, Matthew Swenson. “The Boyd’s Coffee brand will offer a nostalgic connection to our origins in Portland, Oregon, and a 100 percent Arabica coffee made for our ambitious customers looking for a no-nonsense coffee experience.” Boyd’s Coffee invites achievers to share in the journey of refreshing the coffee landscape while creating unforgettable moments enjoying exceptional coffee — one perfect cup at a time.

