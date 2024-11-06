 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

We love this combination of bourbon and apple cider for the fall

By
bourbon apple cider sour cocktail
Eric LeGrand Bourbon

There’s no taste more reminiscent of the fall than crisp apple cider, and it’s a great ingredient to include in your cocktails if you’re looking to capture some of the mood of the season. Apple cider can work well with a wide range of spirits, but one which makes for a natural pairing is bourbon, with its robust fruity flavors and notes of vanilla and oak.

The brand Eric LeGrand recently released a single barrel bourbon just in time for the holidays, and it’s the first single barrel spirit to come from this relatively new brand on the scene. As part of the release, the brand has come up with cocktails to show off the flavors of this release to its best, and one is a charming blend of apple cider and bourbon. As well as the two star players, there’s also a squeeze of lemon juice for some sharp bit and a touch of maple syrup for sweetness and more seasonal flavor.

Recommended Videos

And there’s a bonus recipe for a classic Old Fashioned as well, which you can never go wrong with as a choice for enjoying your whiskeys.

Related

Apple Cider Bourbon Sour

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon
  • 3/4 oz Apple Cider
  • 1/2 oz Lemon Juice
  • 1/2 oz maple syrup

Method:

Add bourbon, apple cider, lemon juice and maple syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

LeGrand 52 Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon
  • 1/4 part simple syrup
  • 2 dashes bitters

Method:

Add Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon, simple syrup, and bitters in a stirring glass with ice. Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Shaken vs. stirred: The ultimate cocktail showdown
Stirred or shaken depends on your desired result and what you're mixing
Dirty martini

Ever since Sean Connery strolled onto the screen as James Bond in 1964's Goldfinger and asked for his martini "Shaken, not stirred," people have been debating the right way to make a vodka martini. It's a subject that inspires bartenders to roll their eyes and plenty of drinkers to worry about whether they are ordering their martini correctly.

The truth is that most experts would strongly agree that a martini should be stirred, not shaken. Shaking a martini will give you a watery, cloudy, and frankly rather sad drink, while stirring it should result in a crystal clear, elegantly proportioned drink. But other cocktail recipes will specify that they should be shaken, not stirred -- especially if they contain fruit juice. That's because you need to pick the right method for the cocktail you're making. Shaken vs. stirred depends on what you're trying to mix.
Is it better to shake or stir?

Read more
Old Grand-Dad is releasing a limited-edition 16-year-old bourbon
Old Grand-Dad is releasing a special limited-edition bourbon
Jim Beam

In the world of underrated bargain bourbons, it’s challenging to beat the appeal of Old Grand-Dad. The shining star of Jim Beam’s “Olds” line of whiskeys, Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 are all favorites among bartenders and drinkers alike. Recently, the brand announced that it would be adding a limited edition to its lineup: Old Grand-Dad 16-Year.
Old Grand-Dad 16-Year

If you don’t know the history of Old Grand-Dad, let us enlighten you. The “Old Grand-Dad” on the bottle is none other than Basil Hayden (unsurprisingly, another well-known Jim Beam brand). First introduced in 1882, this whiskey line is just as popular today as ever. This couldn’t be clearer as the brand launched a limited-edition 16-year-old expression.

Read more
Master the vodka martini: Tips for a heavenly cocktail
We know James Bond likes his vodka martini shaken, not stirred, how do you like yours?
Vodka martinis with olives

The martini is a beloved cocktail, but it's hard to order one like you know what you're doing. That's because it is a drink that can come in so many forms, and everyone has their own preference for what they like best. There is more than one way to make a martini, and crafting a martini the "proper" way is a subject of debate. Does a martini have to employ gin or vodka? Will the Martini Police pop up out of nowhere if you use vodka instead of gin?

The truth is, neither is wrong. Shocking, right? We know you have a lot of questions, so we spoke with former master mixologist of Beam Suntory, Bobby Gleason, to find out the origins of the vodka martini — a popular twist to the gin martini. And later on, we’re going to learn how to make the best vodka martini in the whole galaxy. Trust us, it's one of the easiest cocktails to master and is perfect for those who want to enjoy a refreshing vodka-based martini without the botanical flavors of gin.
Classic vodka martini recipe

Read more