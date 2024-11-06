We love this combination of bourbon and apple cider for the fall

There’s no taste more reminiscent of the fall than crisp apple cider, and it’s a great ingredient to include in your cocktails if you’re looking to capture some of the mood of the season. Apple cider can work well with a wide range of spirits, but one which makes for a natural pairing is bourbon, with its robust fruity flavors and notes of vanilla and oak.

The brand Eric LeGrand recently released a single barrel bourbon just in time for the holidays, and it’s the first single barrel spirit to come from this relatively new brand on the scene. As part of the release, the brand has come up with cocktails to show off the flavors of this release to its best, and one is a charming blend of apple cider and bourbon. As well as the two star players, there’s also a squeeze of lemon juice for some sharp bit and a touch of maple syrup for sweetness and more seasonal flavor.

Recommended Videos

And there’s a bonus recipe for a classic Old Fashioned as well, which you can never go wrong with as a choice for enjoying your whiskeys.

Apple Cider Bourbon Sour

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon

3/4 oz Apple Cider

1/2 oz Lemon Juice

1/2 oz maple syrup

Method:

Add bourbon, apple cider, lemon juice and maple syrup to a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake. Strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with an apple slice and cinnamon stick.

LeGrand 52 Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 parts Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon

1/4 part simple syrup

2 dashes bitters

Method:

Add Eric LeGrand Single Barrel Bourbon, simple syrup, and bitters in a stirring glass with ice. Stir and strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass.