B.R. Distilling Company is releasing Blue Note Special Reserve Bourbon

Blue Note Bourbon is an award-winning whiskey portfolio crafted to pay tribute to Memphis’s musical history. It’s distilled in partnership with the famed Bardstown Bourbon Company and matured just north of Memphis.

It’s known for its flagship Blue Bourbon, Juke Joint, Crossroads, Uncut, and Straight Whiskey. Recently, the brand announced it would be releasing yet another whiskey: Blue Note Special Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Blue Note Special Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey

The second edition of this annual release is a blend of bourbon matured in ten casks from Kentucky and Tennessee. They are cognac, madeira, sherry, port, triple sec, madeira, apricot brandy, amontillado, vanilla cognac and vino de Naranja. The included whiskeys range in age from four to nineteen years old and have differing mash bills. This unfiltered bourbon was bottled at a barrel strength of 116.3-proof.

According to Blue Note, the result is memorable whiskey that begins with a nose of fruit, cherry, peach, leather, oak, and vanilla. Sipping it reveals a cream and light mouthfeel featuring flavors like oak, vanilla, roasted nuts, dark chocolate, and citrus. The finish is warming, dry, and lingering.

“Having launched several wildly successful limited releases in recent years, whiskey enthusiasts have come to expect these types of unique offerings from Blue Note,” Chris Crosbie, Vice President, Sales, B.R. Distilling Company said in a press release.

“This year’s Special Reserve is both exceptional and uncommon, having been crafted from 10 unique types of casks.”

Where can I buy it?

The brand only released 2,000 bottles of this limited-edition expression. It’s currently available at select retailers in 20 U.S. states and online at Blue Note Bourbon’s online store for the suggested retail price of $225 for a 750ml bottle.

