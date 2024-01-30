 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Meet the Bikini sandwich, Spain’s answer to the Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur vs Bikini sandwich

Hunter Lu
By
Sky view of Barcelona city beachhttps://unsplash.com/photos/birds-eyeview-photo-of-high-rise-buildings-f-DvU93UhTs
Barcelona City Beach in Catalonia, Spain. Enes / Unsplash

Whether it’s a Cuban sandwich or Croque Monsieur, a grilled ham and cheese sandwich checks all the boxes for deliciousness. But there’s another sandwich that’s usually as delicious and lesser-known in America — the bikini sandwich of Spain.

And if you’re wondering about the name, your suspicions are correct — the bikini sandwich (or bikini) is named after the swimsuit. The reasoning? The name’s origins stem from how the colors of melted ham and cheese resemble the contrasting colors of a bikini swimsuit. In Spain, this sandwich is trendy in beach areas, particularly Catalonia, and is enjoyed mainly as a light meal or snack.

Recommended Videos

To learn all about this tasty sandwich, we interviewed Chef Laila Bazahm of El Raval, a Spanish restaurant in Austin, Texas. At El Raval, they have a more traditional version filled with jamon, cured guanciale, morcilla, and diazabal cheese, but they also have an understanding that adds an upgraded flair to tradition. Bazahm’s Bikini De Steak Al Carbon is full of New York strip steak, 18-month jamon Serrano, aged Manchego cheese, and truffles.

Spanish bikini sandwich on plate.
The Bikini de Steak El Carbon at El Raval in Austin, Texas. El Raval

El Raval’s Bikini de Steak El Carbon

Ingredients:

  • 2 slices brioche or other white bread
  • 1/3 pound dry-aged New York strip steak
  • Unsalted butter as needed
  • 2 tablespoons truffle paste
  • 2 slices Idiazabal cheese (if unavailable, double the Manchego)
  • 3 slices Manchego cheese
  • 4 slices Jamon Serrano
  • 1 clove garlic whole

Method:

  1. Spread butter and truffle paste on the bread.
  2. Layer cheeses and Jamon Serrano evenly on one slice of bread.
  3. In a medium-sized pan, sear the steak until a crust forms for about 2 minutes over medium-high heat, basting with butter and garlic.
  4. Place the steak on top of the Jamon and cheese and cover with the other slice to form a sandwich.
  5. In the same pan, brown the sandwich with butter, pressing it like a panini until the cheese melts, about 5 minutes.
  6. Cut into triangles for serving.

Bikini sandwich tips and tricks

Of course, if you don’t have access to truffles (or don’t have steak on hand), the bikini sandwich is just as delicious without those upgrades. In Spain, bikini sandwiches come in variations, and versions containing turkey, bacon, and various condiments are common. Bazahm recommends combining the Jamon Serrano with Emmental or cheddar for a simpler but still tasty sandwich.

Related

But if you want to make the El Raval steak and decadent truffle version, Bazahm has some tips on ingredients. “The best bread to use for bikini sandwiches is a brioche or shokupan (Japanese bread),” explained Bazahm. “I also use Rodolphe Meunière’s butter and some truffle shavings to elevate the sandwich. If you can get 100% Jamon Iberico de Bellota.”

Editors' Recommendations

Hunter Lu
Hunter Lu
Contributor
Hunter Lu is a New York-based food and features writer, editor, and NYU graduate. His fiction has appeared in The Line…
Soup is trending: Here are 4 great soup recipes from a top chef
Who doesn't need more soup recipes, right?
Carrot soup

Soup season is upon us, and it's time to grab some spoons and celebrate. But which direction do you go in a category so tremendously vast? Is it a chicken noodle soup kind of afternoon or a minestrone day?

That's up to you, and we're here to outfit you with some serious options. So, we reached out to a top chef for some wisdom. Chef Laurent Tourondel is respected worldwide and currently leads the kitchens at L'Amico and Skirt Steak in New York. He offered thoughtful options, inspired by everything from the Italian countryside to tasty winter fungi.

Read more
Low carb foods: These egg salad lettuce wraps are delicious, and take minutes to make
low carb lettuce wraps
Egg salad

We’re still only a couple of weeks into the new year, which means that many people - set on keeping those resolutions - are on the hunt for healthy, low-carb foods that feel more exciting than bland chicken breasts or baked salmon filets. These are acceptable, healthy staples, to be sure, and excellent choices for those watching their carbs. But one of the advantages of a low-carb diet is that one can (usually) indulge in many deliciously fatty and highly caloric foods many diets frown upon. Ingredients like bacon, cheese, egg yolks, and mayonnaise are often encouraged on low-carb diets, which, if you ask us, makes this one of the less devastating of all the diets out there. One of our favorite, deliciously satisfying low-carb foods is egg salad. This comforting dish is protein-rich, satisfyingly creamy, and will keep you feeling full for hours.

While the traditional way to serve egg salad may be between two slices of bread, that shouldn’t stop you from enjoying this delicious meal in a low-carb way. By spooning egg salad into lettuce cups instead, you can have a refreshingly light yet hearty meal that’s essentially carbohydrate-free. We love this alternative even if we aren’t watching our waistlines. The lettuce offers a bright, crisp freshness that makes this meal perfect for just about any time of day.

Read more
The best hot cocktails to make this winter
The best hot cocktail recipes
Dante's Hot Buttered Rum cocktail.

Now that the cold is forcing us to stay indoors, nothing is more satisfying than wearing warm clothing and taking a sip from a piping hot cocktail by the fireplace. It's one thing to feel the heat from the mug radiate through your hands into the rest of your body, but then when you consider the shot or two of booze you've mixed in? That, friends, is a win-win combo.

The only thing left to do, then, is figure out what kind of hot cocktail to make. Whether you’re a self-proclaimed mixologist or someone who enjoys an occasional boozy drink after a hard day’s work, we’ve got you covered with the best hot cocktails that will satisfy every taste profile.

Read more