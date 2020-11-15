The 10 Best Waffle Makers to Buy in 2020, Reviewed

How do you like your waffles? Thick and fluffy or thin and crispy? Your taste preference will determine what type of waffle maker you should buy. If you’re a thick and fluffy man, you’ll want a Belgian waffle maker. If thin and crispy is your jam, then you’ll want to get a classic waffle maker (in our opinion, an essential kitchen tool). That’s why we’ve given you the best overall category for both Belgian and classic waffle makers.

It’s hard for waffle preference to not come into play when listing which maker churns out the most delicious flavor disc (as we like to call them). This rundown of the 10 best waffle makers in 2020 goes by top-rated, ease of use, features, and clean-up time. So, let’s take a look.

Best Overall Belgian Waffle Maker: Cuisinart WAF-V100 Vertical Waffle Maker

This Cuisinart waffle maker’s vertical design gives it a sleek look if you want to have it live on your countertop. Plus, you can pour in your batter with the pre-portioned measuring cup for virtually zero mess and perfectly proportioned waffles every time. The five-setting browning control gives you your exact level of desired crispiness.

Best Overall Classic Waffle maker: Breville BWM520XL No-Mess Waffle Maker



One of the main issues with classic waffle makers is the overflow and clean-up due to the waffle thinness. This Breville, no-mess waffle maker solves that problem while also giving you seven levels of browning options. The Pro Thermal Even-Heat technology results in an evenly browned waffle every time.

Other Waffle Makers We Love

Best “No-Frills” Waffle Maker: Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker

This “no-frills” waffle maker from Cuisinart can churn out a great classic waffle every time. It’s affordable, has a five-point temperature control, and gives you a literal “green light” when your waffle is ready to go. It also comes with a limited three-year warranty, which is better than most brands offer.

Best Rotating Waffle Maker: Presto 03510 Ceramic FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker

Gravity affects everything on earth, and waffles are no exception. Like a pancake, you ensure both sides are getting equal cook time when you flip a waffle. This Presto flipside does just that. It has one temperature setting (180 degrees) and the countdown timer plus the flip feature delivers a perfect waffle. Another impressive thing about this product is that it has over 12,000 reviews on Amazon yet still has four and a half stars.

Best Multi-Waffle Maker: All-Clad Stainless Steel Belgian Waffle Maker

If you’re living in a house where the demand for waffles is high, you’re going to want the All-Clad stainless steel Belgian waffle maker. Not only does this chromed-out piece of equipment look great in your kitchen, it yields four perfect waffles every press. A unique feature is its steam release system that will prevent you from wearing down the plates trying to remove your waffles with utensils.

Most Versatile Waffle Maker: OSTBA Sandwich Maker 3-in-1 Waffle Iron

This compact and affordable waffle maker wears many hats. It comes with three sets of plates; waffle iron, sandwich press, and grill grates. This small appliance is perfect if you’re living in confined spaces looking to wow your brunch guests with pressed BLT waffle sandwiches.

Best Waffle Maker with Removable Plates: Secura Upgrade Automatic 360 Rotating Non-Stick Belgian Waffle Maker

For those of you that are a bit OCD with kitchen clean-up, you’ll want a waffle iron with removable plates. Secura makes a great one that has a 360-degree flip feature. Just remember, although they say the plates are dishwasher-safe, you never want to put nonstick of any kind in the dishwasher. Always wash by hand with a sponge or cloth.

Best Waffle Maker for Beginners: Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker

If you’re tired of fighting the crowd at Waffle House every time you want delicious waffles but don’t entirely trust your culinary skills, this waffle maker is for you. Don’t worry about a mess, thanks to the anti-overflow plates. It also has seven different shading options for your waffle so you can perfect your craft. At $30, you won’t feel bad when you want to level up to a more sophisticated machine.

Best Value Waffle Maker: Nostalgia MWF5AQ MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker

This waffle maker is about the size of a large hamburger but yields a more oversized waffle than some of the previously mentioned brands with its five-inch wide cooking surface. You won’t find another waffle iron for the price.

Best Mini Waffle Maker: Nostalgia MANWFL4YW MyMini Electric Animal Circus Waffle Maker

Whether you have kids or are just a big kid, this waffle maker is perfect. It makes four fun animals that you can dunk in syrup while you watch Saturday morning cartoons. This is a delicious way to unleash the inner child in us all.

