Sweet, sticky, tantalizing teriyaki is one of the most popular Asian-influenced cuisines. The method of grilling and glazing food with a mix of soy sauce, mirin, and sugar is a favorite in Western culture for everything from veggies, fish, chicken, and beef.

The technique of teriyaki (“teri,” meaning luster and “yaki,” meaning grilled) is centuries old but the signature sauce most refer to today is a fusion of Japanese and Hawaiian flavors like shouyu, pineapple juice, and brown sugar created by immigrants in the 1960s.

The versatility of teriyaki sauce with its sweet and caramel flavor makes it the perfect marinade or dipping sauce. Its powerful simplicity has sparked many brands to adapt it and create their own versions of the signature sauce, however not all teriyaki’s pass the test. For the most authentic and delicious bottles of the bunch, we’ve stirred up nine of the best teriyaki sauce for your taste buds.

Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce

You may recognize Kikkoman from your favorite Asian restaurant tabletop. The famous brand has blended its signature soy sauce with vinegar and secret seasonings to make the top-selling teriyaki sauce in the nation.

Soy Vay Veri Veri Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce

Inspired by the classic flavors of Japanese cuisine with a kosher twist, Oy Vay Veri Veri’s Teriyaki sauce is one of the most popular marinades on the market. With the addition of sesame oil, ginger, garlic, onion, and toasted sesame seeds this sauce is a standout on the shelves.

Primal Kitchen No Soy Teriyaki Sauce & Marinade

For all of the flavor with none of the allergens, Primal Kitchen has added a soy-free teriyaki to the mix. This sweet and sour marinade is gluten, grain, and dairy-free so now everyone can wok and roll regardless of their dietary restrictions.

G Hughes Sugar-Free Teriyaki Marinade

Asian flavor meets BBQ flair in this teriyaki from award-winning pitmaster G Hughes. His sugar-free version of this sweet sauce has smoky undertones and a special thickness that is perfect for dipping, marinating, and of course, grilling.

Lee Kum Kee Teriyaki Sauce

Another well-respected brand, Lee Kum Kee’s popular teriyaki is made with naturally brewed soy sauce, ginger, and rice wine to create an iconic teriyaki renowned all around the world.

Tastefully Simple Honey Teriyaki Sauce

For a sweeter teriyaki, Tastefully Simple’s addition of a heavy swirl of honey makes for a simple but savory marinade that enhances any dish from chicken to veggies, and on to fish.

Hungry Squirrel Keto Teriyaki Sauce

If you’re looking for a tangy but toned-down teriyaki, Hungry Squirrel’s sauce has taken out the additives without cutting out the flavor. Sweetened with allulose, the brand’s keto-friendly version is bursting with classic sweet and savory teriyaki flavor.

Sweet Baby Ray’s Sweet Teriyaki Wing Glaze & Sauce

Known for their bold bbq sauces, Sweet Baby Ray’s has entered the Asian flavor game with this tasty teriyaki sauce. Fusing classic ingredients including soy, vinegar, and garlic with a pinch of pineapple juice and a hint of heat makes this marinade the main ingredient.

Coconut Secret Teriyaki Sauce

This sauce has a secret that sets it apart from others on the market. Infusing coconut sap and nectar with aromatic Asian spices, Coconut Secret has created a rich, flavorful organic, soy-free, gluten-free, low sodium Teriyaki Sauce. It’s packed with immune building properties which give you even more reason to dip into this marinade.

