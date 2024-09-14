These are the easiest, most refreshing drinks for your tailgate

It might feel like summer has just begun, but the seemingly endless sunny, hot days won’t be here forever. Fall is heading towards us like a pumpkin-spice-fueled locomotive. And that’s not all bad. The coming of fall also means the beginning of tailgate season.

College football begins at the end of August and NFL training camps are already in full swing with the season beginning in early September. This means the time is right to prepare for an epic tailgating experience.

And while the food is extremely important, we’re most excited about the drinks. The cooler will be filled with water, seltzer, and other drinks, but after all the refreshments we’re going to want to sit in our folding chairs sipping cocktails while we await kickoff.

4 great tailgate drinks

When deciding what cocktails to mix up at your tailgate, simplicity is important. You’re already going to be busy playing cornhole, throwing a football around, and grilling burgers. You don’t want to have to deal with a mixed drink with an uncomfortable amount of ingredients.

Fear not; you don’t have to come up with these simple, refreshing, flavorful drinks on your own. We did the work for you. Below, you’ll find a handful of easy-to-make, boozy tailgate drinks. Keep scrolling to see these simple drinks featuring whiskey, vodka, gin, and tequila.

Lynchburg Lemonade

Lynchburg Lemonade is a great choice for your tailgate. Named for the town where Jack Daniel’s Distillery is located, this simple drink is made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (or your favorite whiskey if you want to deviate from the original recipe), triple sec, sour mix, and lemon/lime soda. It’s sweet, filled with citrus flavor, lightly tart, and loaded with boozy whiskey. What’s not to love?

What you need to make Lynchburg Lemonade

1.5 ounces of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

1.5 ounces of sour mix

1.5 ounces of triple sec

Lemon/lime soda topper

The Lynchburg Lemonade recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.

2. Pour in the whiskey, sour mix, and triple sec.

3. Shake vigorously to combine.

4. Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass.

5. Top with lemon/lime soda.

6. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Bloody Mary

When it comes to tailgate drinks, there’s no better choice than a classic Bloody Mary. If you’re anything like us, you’re going to arrive at the stadium early. You’re going to want to have a cocktail to pair with your scrambled eggs, bacon, and other breakfast favorites. This is where the Bloody Mary comes in. This drink is as simple or complicated as you want it to be. At its most basic, it’s a drink made from vodka, tomato juice, and spices.

What you need to make a Bloody Mary

1.5 ounces of vodka

.5 ounces of lemon juice

3 ounces of tomato juice

Dash of salt

Dash of pepper

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

2-3 dashes of hot sauce

The Bloody Mary Recipe steps

1. Add ice to a highball glass.

2. Pour in the vodka, lemon juice, tomato juice, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce into the glass.

3. Stir gently to combine.

4. Garnish with a crispy piece of bacon.

Ranch Water

If you’re attending a preseason NFL game or it just happens to be an unseasonably warm fall day, you’re going to want a drink that’s equal parts refreshing and boozy. And while you can’t go wrong with a Whiskey Highball, we prefer a Ranch Water. This highball cocktail is made simply with tequila, fresh lime juice, and sparkling water. It’s thirst-quenching, tart, and pairs well with your favorite tailgate foods.

What you need to make a Ranch Water

3 ounces of blanco tequila

1.5 ounces of fresh lime juice

Dash of salt

Sparkling water topper

The Ranch Water recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Highball glass.

2. Pour in the blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

3. Stir gently to combine,

4. Top with sparkling water.

5. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Gin & Tonic

If you only make one cocktail on this list, make it this one. The Gin & Tonic is just as easy to make as it is to drink. This fresh, citrus-driven, herbal cocktail is perfectly suited for early-season tailgating. At its base level, it’s only two ingredients: gin and tonic. The addition of a lime wedge elevates this drink to a new level. You’ll be sipping this classic refresher up until kickoff.

What you need to make a Gin & Tonic

2 ounces of gin

Tonic water topper

The Gin & Tonic recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Highball glass.

2. Add gin and top with tonic water.

3. Stir gently to combine.

4. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.