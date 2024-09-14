 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These fantastic tailgate drinks are a must for your pre-game celebration

These are the easiest, most refreshing drinks for your tailgate

By
Fans celebrating at the tailgating party
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

It might feel like summer has just begun, but the seemingly endless sunny, hot days won’t be here forever. Fall is heading towards us like a pumpkin-spice-fueled locomotive. And that’s not all bad. The coming of fall also means the beginning of tailgate season.

College football begins at the end of August and NFL training camps are already in full swing with the season beginning in early September. This means the time is right to prepare for an epic tailgating experience.

Recommended Videos

And while the food is extremely important, we’re most excited about the drinks. The cooler will be filled with water, seltzer, and other drinks, but after all the refreshments we’re going to want to sit in our folding chairs sipping cocktails while we await kickoff.

4 great tailgate drinks

Spanish gin tonic
Jez Timms / Unsplash

When deciding what cocktails to mix up at your tailgate, simplicity is important. You’re already going to be busy playing cornhole, throwing a football around, and grilling burgers. You don’t want to have to deal with a mixed drink with an uncomfortable amount of ingredients.

Fear not; you don’t have to come up with these simple, refreshing, flavorful drinks on your own. We did the work for you. Below, you’ll find a handful of easy-to-make, boozy tailgate drinks. Keep scrolling to see these simple drinks featuring whiskey, vodka, gin, and tequila.

Lynchburg Lemonade

Lynchburg Lemonade
istock/LauriPatterson

Lynchburg Lemonade is a great choice for your tailgate. Named for the town where Jack Daniel’s Distillery is located, this simple drink is made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey (or your favorite whiskey if you want to deviate from the original recipe), triple sec, sour mix, and lemon/lime soda. It’s sweet, filled with citrus flavor, lightly tart, and loaded with boozy whiskey. What’s not to love?

What you need to make Lynchburg Lemonade

  • 1.5 ounces of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey
  • 1.5 ounces of sour mix
  • 1.5 ounces of triple sec
  • Lemon/lime soda topper

The Lynchburg Lemonade recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.
2. Pour in the whiskey, sour mix, and triple sec.
3. Shake vigorously to combine.
4. Strain into an ice-filled Collins glass.
5. Top with lemon/lime soda.
6. Garnish with a cocktail cherry.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary
Nicole Honchariw/Unsplash

When it comes to tailgate drinks, there’s no better choice than a classic Bloody Mary. If you’re anything like us, you’re going to arrive at the stadium early. You’re going to want to have a cocktail to pair with your scrambled eggs, bacon, and other breakfast favorites. This is where the Bloody Mary comes in. This drink is as simple or complicated as you want it to be. At its most basic, it’s a drink made from vodka, tomato juice, and spices.

What you need to make a Bloody Mary

  • 1.5 ounces of vodka
  • .5 ounces of lemon juice
  • 3 ounces of tomato juice
  • Dash of salt
  • Dash of pepper
  • Dash of Worcestershire sauce
  • 2-3 dashes of hot sauce

The Bloody Mary Recipe steps

1. Add ice to a highball glass.
2. Pour in the vodka, lemon juice, tomato juice, salt, pepper, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce into the glass.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Garnish with a crispy piece of bacon.

Ranch Water

A serving of ranch water cocktail
Brent Hofacker / Adobe Stock/Brent Hofaker

If you’re attending a preseason NFL game or it just happens to be an unseasonably warm fall day, you’re going to want a drink that’s equal parts refreshing and boozy. And while you can’t go wrong with a Whiskey Highball, we prefer a Ranch Water. This highball cocktail is made simply with tequila, fresh lime juice, and sparkling water. It’s thirst-quenching, tart, and pairs well with your favorite tailgate foods.

What you need to make a Ranch Water

  • 3 ounces of blanco tequila
  • 1.5 ounces of fresh lime juice
  • Dash of salt
  • Sparkling water topper

The Ranch Water recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Highball glass.
2. Pour in the blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
3. Stir gently to combine,
4. Top with sparkling water.
5. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Gin & Tonic

Gin and tonic lime lemon rosemary
Voloshin311 / Getty Images

If you only make one cocktail on this list, make it this one. The Gin & Tonic is just as easy to make as it is to drink. This fresh, citrus-driven, herbal cocktail is perfectly suited for early-season tailgating. At its base level, it’s only two ingredients: gin and tonic. The addition of a lime wedge elevates this drink to a new level. You’ll be sipping this classic refresher up until kickoff.

What you need to make a Gin & Tonic

  • 2 ounces of gin
  • Tonic water topper

The Gin & Tonic recipe steps

1. Add ice to a Highball glass.
2. Add gin and top with tonic water.
3. Stir gently to combine.
4. Garnish with a lime wheel or wedge.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
The Apple Jack cocktail is the 2-ingredient drink perfect for fall
This autumn cocktail is a must-have for whiskey and apple fans
Apple Jack

There are a few things synonymous with fall. This includes warm sweaters, famous pumpkin spice, and apples. The orchard fruit is used in almost every dessert dish and drink from September through the holidays. There’s apple cider (hot and spiced or cold), apple brandy, and of course, apple-centric cocktails. The latter is what we’re most interested in today.

And since summer was tiring, we’re not interested in mixing up any elaborate cocktails this fall. That’s why we love the Apple Jack cocktail. There aren’t many autumnal seasonal drinks simpler than this two-ingredient cocktail. To make it, all you need to apple juice and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. That’s it.
The Apple Jack

Read more
What we’re tailgating with: The best football drinks to bring
The best beer, whiskey, and vodka for tailgating
Beer and grill

We know that it doesn’t seem like it, but summer will be over before we know it. Don’t believe us, take a look at your local grocery store. The odds are they’ve already set up Halloween candy displays. And while the end of the summer can feel like a bit of a bummer, it’s not all bad news.

Fall on the horizon means tailgate season. The college football and NFL seasons are here, and with them comes all the mouth-watering food and delicious drinks that will be aplenty at your pregame tailgate party.
What beer and booze to bring

Read more
Let bourbon warm you up in all new ways with these delicious fall drinks
These are the best bourbon cocktails to make this fall
Smoked Old Fashioned

Let's be real — bourbon is pretty wonderful any time of the year. A nice smooth bourbon is a great sipper on a night out on the town or the sweet goodness of a classic mint julep while you're enjoying the Kentucky Derby. But come fall, there's just something especially delicious about this spicy-sweet nectar. Warming to the fingertips,  bourbon's characteristic flavor is not only luscious on its own, but it is also complemented beautifully by other warm and cozy fall flavors when mixed into fall cocktails. These are a few of our absolute favorite fall cocktails with bourbon.
Maple Cranberry Bourbon Cocktail

The first entry on our list of best fall cocktails blends fall and winter flavors with its decadent combination of maple and cranberry, this is a cocktail you can enjoy straight on through to Christmas. We adore how the acidic burst of cranberry is accented and tamed with the rich coating of maple and the nuttiness of bourbon.

Read more