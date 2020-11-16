The 10 Best Springform Pans in 2020

If you’ve ever read over a recipe that has called for a springform pan, then had to do a Google search to know what that is, you’re not alone. Springform pans are not a piece of cookware that would be on the list of most essential kitchen tools. They are still nice to have when making certain dishes, especially desserts like cheesecake or savory casseroles like a chicken pot pie.

Unlike traditional baking pans, springform pans have a band around the outside that unlatches, allowing your baked good to remain on a plate to be served. You can cut a perfect slice and leave the rest to be admired in all its glory. If you’re a type-A sort of guy who needs perfection on all levels, you’ll need a springform pan if you plan on doing any serious baking. Like every other piece of cookware, there’s a lot of different brands to sort through. We’ve come up with a top ten list for 2020.

Best Overall : Hiware Springform Pan Nonstick Springform Pan 9 Inch

This Hiware springform pan performs fantastically and won’t break the bank. Its leakproof feature holds up well, and double-premium grade steel core heats evenly. The double nonstick coating is PFOA, BPA, and PTFE free and lets you skip flouring the pan. This springform pan also comes with a two-year warranty.

Best for Instapot: Nordic Ware 51842 Leakproof Springform Pan, 7 Inch

Instapots are all the rave because of their speed and cooking versatility. If you’re looking to cook a deliciously moist cake or a savory, fluffy souffle in an instapot, this Nordic Ware pan is the ticket. It’s higher walls give you more options, and the leakproof design stands up well. Stick with the 7-inch as the 9-inch won’t fit in an instapot.

Best for Durability: Cuisinart 9-Inch Chef’s Classic Nonstick Bakeware Springform Pan

The setback to some springform pans is that the pan’s outer walls can sometimes be thin and dent easily. Not the case with this Cuisinart springform pan. It’s made with heavy-gauge 1-mm aluminized steel that will prevent denting and warping.

Best Set: Wilton Springform Cake Pan Set, 3-Piece

This Wilton 3-piece set ranges from 8 to 10 inches, making you ready for any recipe. You really get a lot of bang for your buck with this set, and Wilton provides a 10-year limited warranty.

Best Value: Fayy 7 Inch Springform Pan

If you’re unsure how often you’ll be baking and are looking for an affordable, quality springform pan, this Fayy pan is perfect. At $8.99, you can impress that special someone on Valentine’s Day with a homemade dessert, then stow it away with the rest of the kitchen tools you use once a year.

Best for Bundts: Nordic Ware Fancy Springform Pan

If you’re trying to replicate granny’s world-famous poppy seed bundt cake, you’re going to need a springform pan with a fluted insert. Inserts for springform pans can be tricky because if they’re not placed perfectly, they can cause the pan to leak. This Nordic Ware Fancy springform pan’s leakproof, tight seal has solved that problem.

Best Mini Set: Hiware 4-Inch Mini Springform Pan Set

Nothing impresses dinner guests more than being served a homemade individual-sized dessert. With the Hiware 4-inch mini springform pan set, you can do just that. These pans are just as reliable and durable as their counterpart featured in the best overall category.

Best Square Springform Pan: Anolon Advanced Nonstick Springform Baking Pan

Sometimes a square springform pan comes in handy, especially for savory dishes like lasagna or garlic bread. This Anolon pan is made from heavy-duty carbon steel that won’t warp. The rubberized handle releases smoothly and is a nice feature if you just can’t wait for food to cool off.

Other Springform Pans We Love

Hiware Springform Pan for Baking Set

Are you thinking about taking your baking skills to the next level and want to adventure into stacked cakes? If so, this Hiware seat is a must-have. Unlike the previous set mentioned, this one measures out to give you the perfect dimensions for a classic stacked wedding cake.

Teeo Silicone Springform Non-Stick Baking Pan

In professional kitchens, you see a lot of silicone cookware, and for a good reason. Silicone is the most nonstick material out there. Cooking with silicone takes some practice, so don’t give up after the first try if your cake isn’t perfect. This Teeo Silicon springform pan will yield some delicious dishes after you get the hang of it. An added plus is the glass bottom that won’t scratch like a nonstick metal one will.

Some Final Notes on Springform Pans

We hope this roundup of springform pans has been helpful. Before you buy one, there are some things you should know.

All of these pans are nonstick, and most say they are dishwasher safe. Never put nonstick cookware in the dishwasher (except for silicone). It degrades the coating over time.

Many springform pans claim to be leakproof. It’s hard to rate which ones actually stand up to this claim. Many times leaks come down to user error, or it’s a one-off production flaw. If your pan consistently leaks, you don’t have to throw it out. The problem can be solved by using parchment paper or foil.

Always be careful not to scratch the nonstick coating of the bottom of the pan when slicing into your cake, quiche, or casserole. Always use the proper serving utensils.

Editors' Recommendations