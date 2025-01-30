 Skip to main content
The best restaurants in Des Moines for every foodie craving

The best grub in this Midwestern hub

Des Moines, Iowa.
Wikimedia Commons

The best restaurants in America are spread all over this vast land, from the evergreen-lined streets of Seattle to the sun-kissed beaches of Miami. Of course, we cannot overlook the nation’s breadbasket, aka the Midwest. Here, big cities and a patchwork of farmland make for some truly ideal dining experiences. And beyond the megacities like Chicago, there are other places to get a top-shelf meal too.

Take Des Moines, the capital city of Iowa. With a metro area of about a half-million, there are more than enough souls to create a solid culinary foundation. Sure, there are the steakhouses and convivial bars one might associate with The Hawkeye State. But there’s also more eclectic fare, from Chinese-inspired pizza and Nepalese cuisine to stellar cocktail bars.

Read on for the best restaurants in Des Moines.

Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure

Zanzibar's Coffee Adventure.
Zanzibar's

Largely considered best coffee shop in town, Zanzibar’s Coffee Adventure brings more than a great name to the stage. The locally-owned joint roasts coffee in house and has been at it since 1993. They get beans from all the great spots on the coffee map and offer an ideal setting for getting your day started right.

Jesse’s Embers

Sliced steak on cutting board
Emerson Vieira/Unsplash / Unsplash

Not sure we could have gotten away with a best of list in the Midwest without a classic steakhouse. Jesse’s Embers is a real treat, a Des Moines fixture since 1963. The family-friendly spot does surf and turf well, with generous portions. Start with the onion rings and shrimp cocktail, and work your way into the chicken Caesar salad. There’s a great list of sandwiches featuring meats cooked over an open flame and go-to entrees like London Broil, grilled Iowa chop, or fried walleye pike.

Lucca

Lucca Des Moines.
Facebook/Lucca / Facebook

Housed in a chic space and ever-popular with locals, Lucca serves up quality American cuisine. The narrow space is lined with brick and tastefully decorated, a great backdrop for beautifully-plated dishes. Look out for well-prepared salads, hearty sandwiches, and lovely pastas. Go full boar and do the prix-fixe menu to get the real Lucca experience.

Hello, Marjorie

A cocktail from Hello, Marjorie.
Faebook/Hello, Marjorie / Facebook

Smack-dab in the middle of downtown Des Moines, Hello, Marjorie is where you go for a deftly-made cocktail. Think house riffs like the Carrot Cake, a mix of gin, dry vermouth, Cardamaro, coconut water, garam masala, carrot, vanilla, cashew, and salt. Or, go with a classic like a Clover Club or Penicillin. There are usually a few wines on draft and be sure to show up early for happy hour. Look forward to a warm interior treated to cool light fixtures, antique furniture, attention-grabbing art, and a staff that knows its mixology.

The Iowa Taproom

The Iowa Taproom in Des Moines.
The Iowa Taproom

Beer fans are wise to wander over to The Iowa Taproom. As the name clearly indicates, this is the spot for local suds. With an emphasis on craft, there’s a whopping 99 beers on tap here, all from Iowa. Breweries span the state, from local producers like Confluence Brewing Company and Barn Town Brewing to more remote operations like Toppling Goliath Brewing Co. in Decorah. Pair up those pints with some grub fare, like wings, a bbq meatloaf sandwich, or blackended salmon tacos.

Lachele’s Fine Foods

A smash burger at Lachele's Fine Foods.
Facebook/Lachele's Fine Foods / Facebook

Signature Americana comes in many forms. At Lachele’s Fine Foods, that form is fully-loaded burgers and hot dogs. We’re talking smash burgers, Coney Island dogs, chicken sandwiches treated to gravy—comfort food to the nth degree. The colorful cafe is a bright breath of fresh air, and there are even lots of vegan options for those trying to avoid meat.

Fong’s Pizza

Fong's Pizza in Des Moines.
Fong's Pizza

We love the fusion on hand at Fong’s Pizza. The Chinese-inspired pies spotlight Asian staples like orange chicken and General Tso’s chicken. There are strong daily specials and things like the Thai sticks and Fongolian beef pizza are not to be missed. There’s even a mac and cheese pizza and one modeled after street tacos. It makes for a fun dining experience made all the more so with colorful tiki drinks at the ready.

Fresko

Fresko Des Moines.
Facebook/Fresko / Facebook

A real farm-to-table joint, Fresko is all about natural food pulled from area farms and purveyors. There’s everything from street noodles to sushi, along with more Midwestern-leaning dishes like walleye with andouille sausage and roasted root vegetables and Iowa prime ribeye. Check out the wood-fired items, as well as a solid taco lineup and fresh greens that make for some stunning salads. On top of the food, there are 16 beers on draft, a reasonable wine list, and house cocktails worth exploring.

Kathmandu Restaurant

Kathmandu Restaurant in Iowa.
Faebook/Kathmandu Restaurant / Facebook

Highly-rated Nepalese food in landlocked Iowa? You bet. Technically, in nearby Windsor Heights, Kathmandu Restaurant features delectable dishes inspired by the Himalayan nation. Try the mango corn soup, fried chicken momo, or lamb sekuwa for Indochina-inspired flavors that will transport your tastebuds to faraway places. There are biryani dishes, tandoor dishes, and tons of platters and specials. Finish things off with something sweet, like Gulab Jamun, a fried dough dish soaked in sugary syrup.

Don’t forget to check out some of our other culinary reporting, like our Denver food guide or our Providence restaurant guide. Here’s to better eating in 2025 and beyond.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
