Best Presidents Day Instant Pot Sales and Deals for 2021

Keen to embrace the sales today? We’ve got all the best Presidents Day Instant Pot sales rounded up here along with everything you need to know about what to look for when buying an Instant Pot. When it comes to Presidents Day Instant Pot deals, we’ve got you covered with some fantastic deals from all the biggest retailers. If you’re looking for something a little different, we also have all the best President’s Day sales rounded up for your delight.

Best Presidents Day Instant Pot Sales 2021

Should You Buy an Instant Pot on Presidents Day?

When it comes to Presidents Day Instant Pot deals, they’re often fairly good. We’re not saying that Instant Pot sales will be quite as great as something like Black Friday or Prime Day but neither of those sale events are coming any time soon, so if you want to reap all the benefits of an Instant Pot now rather than much later in the year, this is the time to make a purchase. We’re seeing numerous Presidents Day Instant Pot deals pop up as retailers aim to entice you into a purchase or two so it’s worth checking out the deals we’ve rounded up to see what suits your needs and budget.

How to Choose an Instant Pot on Presidents Day?

Looking at your kitchen and thinking ‘do I really need another kitchen appliance?’ We get it. It’s easy to buy kitchen gadgets and then hardly use them but an Instant Pot is different. An Instant Pot will revolutionize how you cook but only if you buy the right one for you.

We’ve already looked extensively at why you should buy an Instant Pot but we’ve also briefly summed it up here. Simply put, it makes cooking far more convenient and quicker. While a slow cooker requires you to plan ahead the pressure cooking side of an Instant Pot means that you can roast meat in less than an hour.

The key to purchasing one is to know what you plan on doing with it. Simply want to pressure cook food? Don’t worry about an Instant Pot that offers plenty of features. One that simply offers the basics like the Instant Pot Duo60 will cover you and it also offers slow cooking and sautéing too.

Alternatively, go for the Instant Pot Viva and you can use it to make cakes as well as use its egg and sterilize function. The ultimate choice is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp which also offers up air frying functionality.

The other consideration is size. How many people do you plan on cooking for? Sizes range from 3 to 8 quarts with the 3-quart model being good for a small family of two to three people, while the 5-quart and 6-quart models are best for four to six people. If you have a large family then you really need the 8-quart model. Generally, aim to buy bigger than you need if you can afford it. After all, you can always batch cook with the extra space.

Editors' Recommendations