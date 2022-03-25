  1. Food & Drink
These Are the 6 Best Nut Beers To Drink in 2022

Mark Stock
By

When you think of beer and nuts, we tend to think of separate but complementary treats. But there's a whole family of beers out there that incorporates adjuncts like peanuts, pecans, hazelnuts, and more.

Some, like the classic British nut brown style, evoke nutty flavors if not fully using them in their creation. Others, like peanut butter milk stouts, throw loads of actual nuts into their vats and barrels, making for delicious beers with an earthy edge. They may not be as popular as, say, IPAs or amber ales or pilsners, but nut beers deserve your attention. Like the smoothie sour or Cold IPA, it's a smaller category but one full of interesting and satisfying options.

It's a fusion of heavenly results when done right, as the nut ale reminds a bit of a beer somewhere between an amber and a stout. You get some of those barrel-aged elements like vanilla and toffee and brewers often tinker heavily with the malt bill, much like an expert IPA maker would experiment with his hop bill while brewing. That kind of attention to detail can lead to a lot of character in your favorite frosty mug or pint glass.

So sure, keep enjoying a cold one alongside a bowl of salted peanuts or cashews. But if you want to have your cake and eat it too (or drink it in this instance), try for one of these fetching ales. Here are the best nut beers to look out for as you reach for a cold one, or two, in 2022.

Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Milk Stout

Peanut Butter Stout

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar Ale

Shiner Candied Pecan Porter

Shiner Candied Pecan Porter

AleSmith Nut Brown Ale

AleSmith Nut Brown Ale

Newcastle Brown Ale

Newcastle Brown Ale

Miyazaki Hideji Kuri Kuro

Miyazaki Hideji Kuri Kuro

