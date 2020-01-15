The Best Hidden Flasks You Can Easily Score On Amazon

Sometimes, a nip is the best way to get through the day. Whether you want to sneak in extra booze past security at a concert, assure you have fun at a dry wedding, or simply bring your own goods to avoid outrageously priced, watered-down drinks, the best hidden flasks provide the opportunity to stash your favorite liquor.

Hidden flasks come in many forms and fashions, so it’s important to plan according to what — and who — you’re hiding it from. If you’re going to a concert at night, you might not want a flask that’s disguised as sunscreen because, well, that’s a little fishy.

Taking that into account, we’ve put together a variety of concealable options in our roundup of the best hidden flasks on Amazon to help you bypass any checkpoint and have fun without breaking the bank on booze.

Pro tip: If you don’t see yourself sneaking in alcohol to many events, there are everyday items such as 5-hour Energy bottles that will help you sneak in a little something if you hide it thoughtfully.

GoPong has a ton of hidden flask options depending on your itinerary and occasion. This plastic hidden flask poses as a stealthy ice pack for your cooler to assure your alcohol goes unnoticed. It’s a great grab for bringing booze to the beach, public pools, and parks, or even golf courses and festivals.

Highlights:

Capacity: 14 oz.

Inconspicuous design for easy concealment

Wide mouth for easy fill without funnel

It may deviate a little from our other options in terms of concealment, but this BPA-free plastic flask kit from Cruise Flask is one of the best hidden-flask options because it’s easy to conceal and are puncture resistant. Its plastic build ensures detection-free entry through metal detectors and X-Ray scanners, effectively providing an option for you to have fun without thinking twice about how much money you’re spending on booze.

Highlights:

Capacity: (3) 16 oz.; (3) 32 oz.

Puncture resistant for easy, hassle-free storage

Equipped with funnel for filling without spilling a drop

Another GoPong innovation, this is one of the best hidden flasks because it masquerades as a real bottle of body lotion to help you bypass security without hesitation whether it’s day or night. Each bottle comes with tamper-proof security seals to take your credibility to the next level, as well as heavy-duty, waterproof foam seals to prevent leakage.

Highlights:

Capacity: 4 oz. each

Fully-sealed for assured credibility and to prevent leaks

Equipped with two funnels for mess-free filling

Jokel’s hidden alcohol flask is a great tool for your daytime excursions at a music festival, the beach, or a public pool because it’s concealed in a detection-free, factory-sealed sunscreen bottle. This flask is also larger than most other hidden flask options, meaning you can bring enough for yourself and a friend.

Highlights:

Capacity: 10 oz. each

Leak-proof safety seals that also helps avoid detection

Funnel provided for mess-free packing

