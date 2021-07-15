Being outdoors means a lot of different things to a lot of people. One thing that we can all agree on is barbecuing. If you have mastered the art of barbecue, bravo! If you’re still trying to perfect that summertime recipe, then you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of the most popular and top-rated grills on the market today. Take a look at these charcoal and gas grills that are sure to take your grilling to the next level.

Once you picked out your new grill, you can start practicing some of your favorite summertime grill recipes or pick up a new cut of meat from the butcher so you can show off your perfectly grilled steaks at your next get-together.

Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill

The Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Charcoal Grill has cast-iron grates, adjustable dual dampers, a hinged lid, 27-burger capacity, and a removable warming rack. You can use the Akorn grill to cook, grill, sear, smoke, and bake on. Additional features include an easy dump ash pan, a 20-inch cooking area, folding side shelves, and triple-walled steel construction. The large 8-inch locking caster wheels make moving the grill easy.

Weber 22-inch Performer Premium Charcoal Grill

The Weber Performer Premium Charcoal Grill is made of a porcelain enamel bowl and lid. The steel cart frame and painted metal work table let you prep while cooking. The Weber has a removable high-capacity alumina ash catcher and a weather-protected Charbin for charcoal storage. The cooking grate has a built-in hinge for easy moving of charcoal embers or wood chips. It’s easy to clean and has a removable LCD cook timer.

Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Grill with Cart

Just like the Char-Griller AKORN Kamado Charcoal Grill, this Kamado charcoal grill has cast-iron grates, adjustable dual dampers, a hinged lid, 27-burger capacity, a removable warming rack, and a cart that can be used as a prep station. You can use the grill to cook, grill, sear, smoke, and bake on. Additional features include an easy dump ash pan, a 20-inch cooking area, folding side shelves, and is triple-walled steel construction. The large 8-inch locking caster wheels make moving the grill easy.

KitchenAid Charcoal Grill

KitchenAid is a well-known brand for quality and durability. The 804-square-foot cooking area is a heavy-duty cast iron cooking grid, coated in porcelain and pre-seasoned. There is an adjustable charcoal tray, a ventilation lever, and a damper with a front access door for feeding charcoal or wood chips. The foldable side shelves and wheels make storage and transport easy. The slide-out tray makes ash disposal effortless.

Competition Pro Offset Charcoal or Wood Smoker

The Char-Griller Competition Pro Offset smoker can also be used as a grill. The steel diamond-patterned cooking grate is 1,012 square inches and has an offset firebox, an adjustable air vent, a smokestack damper, and is made of heavy gauge steel. A built-in thermometer enables temperature regulation. The large 10-inch wheels and handle offer easy mobility and the lower shelf can be used for wood or charcoal storage.

Best Gas Grills

Royal Gourmet 3 – Burner Free Standing Propane Gas and Charcoal Grill

Have the best of both worlds with the Royal Gourmet gas and charcoal grill combo. The three-burner grill combo comes with 576 square inches porcelain-coated cast-iron grates and 164 square inches stainless-steel warming racks, which means you can grill up to 33 hamburger patties. The charcoal grill side has a height-adjustable charcoal pan to control the temperature. A full-size ash pan underneath the cooking area can be pulled out for easy cleanup. The fixed side tables offer plenty of additional working space for prep.

Dyna-Glo 5-Burner Propane Gas Grill

This Dyna-Glo gas grill has a 5-burner TriVantage Multifunctional Cooking System with the ability to sear, grill, and smoke. The 5-burner grill and side burner include a SearPLUS, SmokeZone, and EquiHeat technology. The SearPLUS feature is a 15,000-BTU heat zone with porcelain-coated diamond-patterned cast-iron grates. The SmokeZONE is an integrated smoker box that fits between two standard burners. The EquiHeat design eliminates hot or cold spots and evenly distributes heat. The easy-to-use integrated ignition system makes start-up a breeze. Move your grill hassle-free with its two wheels.

Blackstone 36” Griddle Cooking Station

The Blackstone Griddle Cooking Station is ideal for cooking for large groups. The griddle features an easily removable top and four independently controlled burners. The powder-coated steel frame and industrial strength caster wheels are made with quality and durability in mind. The griddle is made of a thick rolled steel surface to deliver excellent heat retention and even distribution.

Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Gas Grill

The Weber Spirit II E-210 Propane Gas Grill can be paired with an iGrill (sold separately) that capable and allows you to pair a smart device to the grill for precision cooking. The cooking grates are porcelain-enameled cast iron, the lid is porcelain-enameled and the cart design makes clean up a snap. Six tool hooks are perfect for storing accessories.

Broil King Signet 320 Propane Gas Grill

The Signet 320 features 635 square inches of total cooking space including a porcelain coated warming rack, heavy-duty cast iron cooking grid, stainless steel Flav-R-Wave cooking system, 3 stainless steel Dual-Tube burners, stainless steel drop-down side shelves, and an enclosed cabinet base. The cast-iron cooking grids are reversible. One side is pointed to give you perfect grill marks and the other side is grooved to capture juices for continuous basting while cooking.

