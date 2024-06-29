It's important to find the right gin for your Negroni

If you’re a cocktail fan, the summer season has a lot of choices. An herbal and citrus-filled Gin & Tonic hits the spot, a grapefruit and tequila-filled Paloma is a great choice, and you can’t go wrong with a complex, refreshing Whiskey Highball. But, if you ask us, very few cocktails complement the hazy, humid summer days quite like the classic Negroni.

For those unaware, the Negroni is an aperitif that’s imbibed before a meal. It’s a popular evening cocktail that many enjoy before dinner. This bittersweet, classic cocktail is made with gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari (a bittersweet Italian liqueur).

While there are disputing tales of its genesis, many believe the Negroni was created in 1919 at Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy. Bartender Fosco Scarselli invented the drink when a customer named Count Camillo Negroni asked for an update on the Americano cocktail. He wanted gin instead of sparkling water and an orange garnish instead of the usual lemon.

The best gins to mix into your summery Negroni

When crafting a Negroni, it’s important to select the best ingredients. And while the vermouth and Campari are important elements, the gin makes or breaks this drink. You absolutely can’t go cheap when it comes to the juniper-based spirit. You don’t have to break the bank, though. Luckily, there are many reasonably-priced, noteworthy options available. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Tanqueray No. Ten Gin

You can grab a bottle of the classic Tanqueray London Dy Gin and be more than happy with the results when you mix it into a Negroni, or you can level up with a bottle of highly mixable Tanqueray No. Ten Gin. This small batch gin has the juniper and botanicals you expect from a London dry gin, but it goes heavy in the citrus department. The result is a complex, mixable spirit that pairs well with vermouth and Campari.

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

Newer on the scene than many of the other well-known London dry gins, Sipsmith has made quite a name for itself since it was first launched in 2009. Its London Dry Gin is as classic as they come. Piney, spicy juniper starts everything off right. This leads to candied orange peel, lemongrass, and eventually floral flavors. It’s an exceptional expression and one that works well as a base for a Negroni.

Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

You might think of Germany’s Black Forest for a cake that has the same name or for Brothers Grimm fairy tales, but you should know it for gin. This is where Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin is made with its 47 herbs and botanicals, including juniper berries, almond, sage, acacia, spruce, lavender, cardamon, cinnamon, and even lingonberries. This complex, aromatic, flavorful gin is a great choice for any cocktail (especially a Negroni).

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

If you’re a fan of Scotch whisky, you know all about Islay. But it’s more than just whisky produced on this Inner Hebrides island. There’s also gin. The botanist Islay Dry Gin is made by the same folks who make Bruichladdich Scotch Whisky. It’s a truly local gin as it’s made up of 22 hand-foraged herbs, botanicals, berries, barks, seeds, and peels found on the island. It’s dry, complex, and well-suited for a Negroni.

Junipero Gin

This award-winning gin is made in San Francisco and has been since 1996. Made in small batches in small copper pit stills, this juniper and citrus heavy gin is bottled at a potent and highly mixable 98.6-proof. Made with 12 botanicals, including juniper berries, it’s a balanced, citrus-filled gin that’s perfect for your summery Negroni.

Citadelle Jardin d’Été Gin

If you’ve never had Citadelle Gin, you’re missing out. This French brand has multiple noteworthy expressions. But our favorite to mix into a Negroni is its Citadelle Jardind’Été Gin. This unique gin gets its flavor profile from the addition of juniper, lemon zest, yuzu, melon Charentais, Sichuan pepper, star anise, violet flowers, licorice, and more.

Bottom line

Home mixology is all about experimentation. If you’re a fan of the fresh, summery Negroni, we suggest making it using different gins to find the right one for you. Do you prefer your gin to be more juniper-heavy? Would you rather have it more week-rounded with fresh citrus? Maybe spice is your thing. You have a whole summer to try out different flavor combinations. You’ll find the right one for you. Just have fun with it, and don’t forget to relax and enjoy the sun while you sip a perfect Negroni.