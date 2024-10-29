See what the Queen of Halloween herself is drinking this year

For those looking for a classy way to toast this week, Bourbon brand Basil Hayden has worked with musician, actress, and all round icon Janelle Monáe to create three spooky cocktails for Halloween season. Known as the Queen of Halloween, Monáe has embraced the holiday with elaborate costumes and parties she hosts each year, and now she has unveiled this set of cocktails to ring in the season.

They range from the complex bitter, savory, and fruity Spellbound Smash to the easy to drink Monáe Manor and the even easier to make Basil Hayden 75.

Recommended Videos

Spellbound Smash

Ingredients:

2 parts Basil Hayden Bourbon

3/4 part Demerara Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Half of a Lemon

5 Fresh Blackberries

3 Sage Leaves (2 for garnish)

1 sprig of Thyme (for garnish)

Method:

Place lemon & blackberries into a shaker and lightly press with the back of a bar spoon. Add remaining ingredients, including a sage leaf, to a shaker with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish with remaining two sage leaves and thyme.

The Monáe Manor

Ingredients:

1 part Basil Hayden Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

3/4 part Lillet Blanc

3/4 part Aperol Aperitif

Grapefruit peel

Method:

Combine ingredients over ice in a mixing glass, Stir thoroughly, Strain into a chilled cocktail glass over a large ice cube, Garnish with an grapefruit peel.

Basil Hayden 75

Ingredients:

1.5 parts Basil Hayden

3/4 parts fresh lemon juice

3/4 parts simple syrup

Method:

Shake all ingredients and strain over a large cube, top with prosecco or sparkling wine and serve in a stemmed coupe or sour glass