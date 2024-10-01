 Skip to main content
Astraea Gin launches the first American single malt gin

Single malt isn't exclusive to whisky

Astraea Gin
Astraea Gin

We all know about single malt whisky, but what about single malt gin? There’s no such thing, right? Well, the folks at Astraea Gin want you to know that there is such a thing as single malt gin. The innovative, creative gin brand just announced a one-of-a-kind American single malt gin made exclusively from malted barley (just like your favorite single malt Scotch).

The newest addition to the brand’s award-winning portfolio is called Astraeus. Referred to by the brand as “Desert,” it joins the other gins dubbed Ocean, Mist, Meadow, and Forest. But this gin is unique because it’s made using the same grain as your favorite single malt Scotch whisky.

Astraeus Gin

Astraea Gin
Astraea Gin

This small-batch gin was made in collaboration with Astraea’s Master Distiller, Danielle Leavell, and Matt Greif, Head Distiller at the Distillery of Modern Art in Atlanta. You might wonder what makes this a single malt gin besides simply the use of 100% barley. While other malted barley-based gins distill until they have a neutral grain spirit, Astraeus Gin was rectified to 160-proof to keep the whisky-like flavors and let them meld with the herbs and botanicals.

The desert inspires this 57.5% ABV gin and includes desert ingredients like heather and sagebrush (along with juniper and other botanicals). The result is a complex, flavorful gin that will shine in your favorite cocktails, neat, or on the rocks.

“Astraeus represents a boundary-pushing evolution in both whiskey and gin,” Master Distiller Danielle Leavell said in a press release. “We’ve created something that’s truly unlike anything on the market. The result is a gin with the complexity of whiskey and the vibrancy of gin—a spirit that stands in a category of its own.”

Where can I buy it?

Astraea Gin
Astraea Gin

The two-week presale for this unique gin begins this week on the brand’s site. Afterward, it will be available on the brand’s website and at select retailers in New York, Washington, Florida, New Jersey, and Oregon for the suggested retail price of $99.99.

