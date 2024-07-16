The Hearts Collection 1998 is a limited edition from the renowned Jamaican rum distillery

Appleton Estate, one of the top Jamaican rum brands, is coming out with a new release in its annual series that has been aged for 25 years. Rum is typically aged for a few months or a few years at most, so a rum aged for decades is a special thing indeed. The Hearts Collection 1998 is named for the vintage, using rum which was distilled in 1998 and has been aged since then at the Appleton Estate in Nassau Valley before being bottled in 2023.

“The 1998 release is very special, not only for its incredible depth and age, but also because it pays homage to one of the most cherished releases of my career,” Master Blender Joy Spence said. “Hearts Collection 1998 closely replicates one of the rare marques used in the Appleton Estate Joy Anniversary Blend. Its striking vanilla notes and silky finish make this an ideal rum for sipping and savoring.”

Appleton Estate is the oldest continuously operated rum distillery in Jamaica, having been in business for 275 years and producing spirits using the island’s distinctive terroir and traditions. Since 2020 the Hearts Collection has been an annual release of highly limited edition bottles from vintages through the 1990s and early 2000s, and previously releases have sold out fast as they became a favorite among rum collectors.

The Hearts Collection 1998 will go on sale at the end of August, selling for $650 per bottle, but if you’re interested in buying then you’ll likely want to sign up for pre-sale information so you can get your hands on one of the rare bottles.