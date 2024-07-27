 Skip to main content
6 Anheuser-Busch beers most people don’t realize the company owns

Some of your favorite beers are under AB InBev's umbrella

Beer close-up
YesMore Content / Unsplash

The modern American beer landscape is fairly saturated, to say the least. There are currently more than 9,000 breweries, craft and otherwise. That means there are a lot of independent breweries, artisanal outfits, brewpubs, and small craft breweries.

But there are also big brands like Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors. But did you know there’s a way the micro and macro beer worlds collide? It’s when brands like Anheuser-Busch In Bev SA/NV (also known as AB InBev) buy up smaller, well-known brands.

Whether you should be OK with this is a different story altogether. As long as the product remains the same, why should you really care, right? The Scotch whisky world is filled with iconic brands owned by the likes of Diageo and Suntory, and it doesn’t seem to bother fans of single malt whisky.

The only concerning thing is when you assume your favorite brewery is independent when it’s actually owned by one of the big boys. Today, we’re talking specifically about Anheuser-Busch beers — in other words, beers owned by AB InBev.

6 beers that Anheuser-Busch owns

Someone drinking a beer outside
engin akyurt / Unsplash

If you don’t pay close attention to the beer world, there’s a good chance you don’t already know all the iconic brands that were snatched up by (what’s now called) AB InBev in the last few decades. Keep scrolling to see some of the well-known beers that fall under its corporate umbrella.

Goose Island Brewing Bourbon County Stout

Goose Island Brewing Bourbon County Stout
Goose Island Brewing

By far the most well-known brewery owned by AB InBev, Goose Island was purchased in 2011. You might know this brand for its popular IPA and its beloved Bourbon County Stout. Being owned by AB InBev hasn’t seemed to diminish its popularity. No barrel-aged stouts are more highly regarded than this chocolate, oak, and boozy whiskey-forward sipping beer.

Wicked Weed Brewing Pernicious IPA

Wicked Weed Brewing Pernicious IPA
Wicked Weed Brewing

When Asheville’s award-winning Wicked Weed Brewing was sold to AB InBev in 2017, it was a big deal in the craft beer world. For many, it simply meant that they could now finally try its stable of popular beers, including Appalachia IPA, Pernicious IPA, and more. The latter is known for its citrus, pine, and gentle hop bitterness.

Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA

Elysian Brewing Space Dust IPA
Elysian Brewing

Another big name in the beer world, AB InBev acquired Seattle’s iconic Elysian Brewing in 2015. The brewery is known for a handful of brews, including Space Dust IPA, Contact Haze Hazy IPA, Superfuzz Blood Orange Pale Ale, and Dragonstooth Stout. Space Dust is one of the most well-known American IPAs with its dank pine and hoppy bitterness.

Golden Road Brewery Mango Cart Wheat

Golden Road Brewery Mango Cart Wheat
Golden Road Brewery

It might not have the name recognition of some of the other breweries on this list, but this Los Angeles-based brewery was a rising star in the craft beer world when AB InBev snatched it up in 2015. The brewery is known for many beers, including Mango Cart Wheat Beer, Spicy Mango Cart, and its Ride On IPA series. Specifically, its Mango Cart is known for its crushable, mango, tropical fruit-forward flavor profile.

Karbach Brewing Company Crawford Bock

Karbach Brewing Company Crawford Bock
Karbach Brewing Company

Houston’s popular Karbach Brewing Company joined the list of AB InBev brands when it was purchased in 2016. The brand is known for its award-winning beers, including Hopadillo IPA, Love Street Blonde, and Crawford Bock. The latter is known for its toasted caramel, roasted malt body, and floral, hoppy finish.

Devils Backbone Brewing Vienna Lager

Devils Backbone Brewing Vienna Lager
Devils Backbone Brewing

Virginia’s Devils Backbone was a big deal in the southern beer world when AB InBev purchased it as part of its “High End” brands in 2016. It’s known for its award-winning lineup of beers, including Danzig Baltic Porter, Summer Lager, and malty, balanced Vienna Lager.

Bottom line

Beer bottles
Christin Hume / Unsplash

If you’re not a fan of Budweiser, Bud Light, or any other of AB InBev’s big brands, you might shake your head when you see the supposed “craft” breweries owned by the goliath. But (just like with the Scotch whisky world) you should probably at least try some of these beers before totally dismissing them as mass-produced swill. Make your determination about whether they are worth your time after taking a sip or two.

We can’t help you if the thought of drinking an Anheuser-Busch-owned beer doesn’t appeal to you, though. That’s up to you. All we can tell you is that every one of the above beers is balanced, flavorful, and worth your time. As a bonus, since AB InBev owns them, many are produced at large breweries scattered throughout the U.S. (some are still produced at smaller breweries, though), making them readily available at your local beer or grocery store. If not for that, you might never get a chance to try some of these beers.

