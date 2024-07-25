If you're bold enough to propose with a beer themed prop, we salute you

Fans of Yellowstone, the hit Paramount show, are still waiting impatiently for the conclusion of season 5 set to air later this year. But just in time for the return of the show, Coors Banquet is coming out with a special edition pack celebrating the series.

The Coors Banquet Proposal Pack is a six-pack bolder for stubbies, with a secret compartment holding a engagement ring. Inspired by the scene on the show where Beth proposes to Rip, the compartment holds a replica of the ring used on the show and a card printing with her romantic monologue.

The idea is to inspire fans with their own proposals, and if you’re bold enough to try this out and to post it on social media then there’s a contest to win a stay at a Yellowstone-inspired wedding venue, Triple Creek Ranch. The special packs go on sale each weekday morning until August 1.

“As a beer born in the American West, there’s no better pairing for the return of ‘Yellowstone’ than something the Duttons themselves drink, Coors Banquet,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re excited to venture into a third year of our partnership and create unforgettable fan experiences to embrace the return of everyone’s favorite Western drama, with a Coors Banquet in hand.”

“Creating cultural moments and experiences between fans and brands is a passion point for us at Paramount,” said Dario Spina, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Brand Studio. “We’re excited to return to the ‘Yellowstone’ ranch and looking forward to once again partnering with Coors Banquet to give fans the opportunity to live out their own Dutton experience.”