Coors Banquet beer has its own Yellowstone-themed proposal pack

If you're bold enough to propose with a beer themed prop, we salute you

coors banquet yellowstone pack x lifestyle 1
Coors Banquet

Fans of Yellowstone, the hit Paramount show, are still waiting impatiently for the conclusion of season 5 set to air later this year. But just in time for the return of the show, Coors Banquet is coming out with a special edition pack celebrating the series.

The Coors Banquet Proposal Pack is a six-pack bolder for stubbies, with a secret compartment holding a engagement ring. Inspired by the scene on the show where Beth proposes to Rip, the compartment holds a replica of the ring used on the show and a card printing with her romantic monologue.

The idea is to inspire fans with their own proposals, and if you’re bold enough to try this out and to post it on social media then there’s a contest to win a stay at a Yellowstone-inspired wedding venue, Triple Creek Ranch. The special packs go on sale each weekday morning until August 1.

“As a beer born in the American West, there’s no better pairing for the return of ‘Yellowstone’ than something the Duttons themselves drink, Coors Banquet,” said Marcelo Pascoa, Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “We’re excited to venture into a third year of our partnership and create unforgettable fan experiences to embrace the return of everyone’s favorite Western drama, with a Coors Banquet in hand.”

“Creating cultural moments and experiences between fans and brands is a passion point for us at Paramount,” said Dario Spina, Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Brand Studio. “We’re excited to return to the ‘Yellowstone’ ranch and looking forward to once again partnering with Coors Banquet to give fans the opportunity to live out their own Dutton experience.”

Coors Light cooling jersey combines the twin passions of soccer and beer
coors light cooling jersey chill no text center

With summer soccer on the horizon for this season, Coors Light is coming out with another sports-themed promo item: a jersey specially designed to beat the heat. The brand describes it as the first-ever smart jersey, equipped with thermal sensors which detect rising body temperatures and activates a built-in cooling system.

“Anyone who has watched a soccer match knows how heated it can get, especially as your favorite teams go head to head,” said Katie Feldman, director of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands. “Between the second Leagues Cup tournament to soccer events happening across the globe, Coors Light is here to keep fans chill and with their favorite beer and a jersey that keeps them cool.”

Read more
We paired summer beers with grilled meats and veggies — these are our fave combos
Beer and grilled foods are meant to be enjoyed together
Beer and grill

There are many reasons to look forward to the summer months. First of all, you can wear shorts and flip-flops every day. It feels like the sun is shining constantly, the days feel endless, there seem to be limitless ponds, lakes, and pools to swim in, and best of all, it’s grilling season. While we love everything about summer, it’s the latter we enjoy the most. Especially when we pair summer grilling with a nice, frosty beer (or three).

When it comes to summer beer pairing, yard games are fun, sitting on a dock with your feet in a lake is great, and downing a crisp beer after an afternoon of lawnmowing is exceptional, but nothing beats the classic, timeless grilling beer.

Read more
There’s a scientific reason why cold beer tastes better
Science says cold beer just tastes better
Beer in ice

Imagine this scenario: It’s a scorching, humid, sunny day and you just finished two hours of lawn mowing and weed-whacking. While you probably should have a tall glass of ice water to stave off dehydration, what you want is a frosty, cold beer instead.

You crack open that beer and it tastes like the most delicious, satisfying, thirst-quenching beverage you’ve ever had. Now for the real question. Why? Does drinking it ice cold make it taste better? In the simplest terms, yes.
Does cold beer taste better?

Read more