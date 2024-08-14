 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

These American Peaks whiskey glasses are perfect for the mountaineer

The American Peaks range from Liiton features four of American's iconic mountains

By
american peaks whiskey glasses liiton set with the rugged mt whitney decanter jpg
Liiton

Picking the right glass for your drinks is more complicated than it can seem at first glance. You want to make sure that the glass you’re using shows off the drink to its best, but also offers a good drinking experience by emphasizing qualities like aroma or columns of bubbles. Whiskey fans generally use two types of glasses — Glencairns, which are curved vessels designed for tasting, and tumblers, which are used for regular sipping.

Good quality whiskey tumblers are an essential for any serious whiskey fan, but with a classic design it’s hard to improve on it. However, if you’re looking for glasses which are a bit out of the ordinary but don’t compromise on the drinking experience, then a new range from Liiton may be of interest.

Recommended Videos

The brand specializes in unusual whiskey glasses, and its latest range features four iconic American mountains, rendered in glass that sits inside a classic tumbler. The brand says that this design not only doesn’t disrupt drinking but even enhances it, as pouring whiskey over the raised shape helps to aerate it. And if you prefer your whiskey chilled, then you can pop your glass into the freezer and its large glass mass will quickly get cold to help keep your drink cool without the need for ice or whiskey stones.

The four peaks represented in the new series are Mt. Elbert in the Rockies glass, Clingman’s Dome in the Smokies glass, Highest Peak in Washington in the Rainier glass, and Halfdome in the Yosemite glass.

Whiskey fans have responded positively to the brand’s previous mountain-inspired glasses, so this set seems like it could be the perfect gift for the outdoorsperson in your life — or even a treat for yourself. The set of four glasses in on sale on Kickstarter now.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
The weirdest beer styles you’ve probably never heard of
These beers have everything from seaweed to oyster shells.
Beer pint

Dry January is coming to a close, presenting an opportunity to check back into some of those liquids we like to indulge in now and again. Fortunately, if you go the route of new beer styles, you can enjoy a beverage that dates back to ancient times and knock out that New Year's resolution to be more spontaneous.

Granted, more common beer styles can be treated with bizarre adjunct ingredients and techniques. That's why we've seen the emergency of everything from smoothie sour beers to pastry stout beers. But we're after the natural curiosities -- styles lost in time or just so obscure you'd have to go out of your way to taste one.

Read more
The best American-made boot brands to shop right now
Look great, work great, and keep the boots made in-house
Men's boots walking

Sometimes you just need to feel like a man. Tough, capable, and rugged. One of the best ways to do that is to invest in a solid pair of outdoor boots. They are what you wear when you build a skyscraper. They are what you wear when you keep the streets safe. You wear them to defend the country. They are good for exploring the wilderness. And you wear them when you go toe to toe with the roughest that life has to offer.

While you can definitely go looking for the best men's boots you can find, if you really want to get the most out of your footwear in quality and ethical payoff, you can opt for American-made boots.

Read more
Watches 101: This is how to build the perfect watch collection
Elevate your entire wardrobe by building the perfect collection of accessories
Man wearing Norqain watch and adjusting his hat

The global watch industry is nearing $620 billion. It is a mammoth, and navigating it can get overwhelming, especially when deciding what watch to buy, and sometimes underwhelming when you choose the wrong one. Every man needs a good watch, no matter the situation or the outfit. Some watches focus on fashion, look great, and become a conversation piece others admire. Other watches focus on function, a tool you wear on your wrist that helps you get the job done. While there are some watches for men that can bridge gaps and play on both playgrounds, the unavoidable truth is if you want to always look great and be prepared, you want to have a solid watch collection.
Before we get into how to build the perfect collection of timepieces, we should talk about the philosophies behind them. If you are all about looking great, then there are some surface-level aspects to keep in mind. If you are about milestones and are looking for those unicorn pieces on the market, then that is a different focus. There is a lot to keep in mind whether you are collecting for function, fashion, or status. We have done the work and discovered the best way to build a solid collection from the ground up. These are the things to keep in mind.

Knowing your budget
Let's face it: your budget is going to be the first place you want your brain to go. Before you start thinking about what watches you want, you are going to start asking yourself, "How much is this going to cost me?" Of course, if you are swimming in cash and money isn't a concern at all, then your approach may just be to buy whatever strikes your fancy. However, if you are like most men, you have to consider what your budget is and how often you want to invest in a watch. Here are some ideas of thresholds you can look at if you want to plan your collection accordingly.

Read more