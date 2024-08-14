The American Peaks range from Liiton features four of American's iconic mountains

Picking the right glass for your drinks is more complicated than it can seem at first glance. You want to make sure that the glass you’re using shows off the drink to its best, but also offers a good drinking experience by emphasizing qualities like aroma or columns of bubbles. Whiskey fans generally use two types of glasses — Glencairns, which are curved vessels designed for tasting, and tumblers, which are used for regular sipping.

Good quality whiskey tumblers are an essential for any serious whiskey fan, but with a classic design it’s hard to improve on it. However, if you’re looking for glasses which are a bit out of the ordinary but don’t compromise on the drinking experience, then a new range from Liiton may be of interest.

Recommended Videos

The brand specializes in unusual whiskey glasses, and its latest range features four iconic American mountains, rendered in glass that sits inside a classic tumbler. The brand says that this design not only doesn’t disrupt drinking but even enhances it, as pouring whiskey over the raised shape helps to aerate it. And if you prefer your whiskey chilled, then you can pop your glass into the freezer and its large glass mass will quickly get cold to help keep your drink cool without the need for ice or whiskey stones.

The four peaks represented in the new series are Mt. Elbert in the Rockies glass, Clingman’s Dome in the Smokies glass, Highest Peak in Washington in the Rainier glass, and Halfdome in the Yosemite glass.

Whiskey fans have responded positively to the brand’s previous mountain-inspired glasses, so this set seems like it could be the perfect gift for the outdoorsperson in your life — or even a treat for yourself. The set of four glasses in on sale on Kickstarter now.