Amber & Opal whiskey boasts flavors of honey and fig

A flavorful rye whiskey from co-owners including Ja Rule

amber opal whiskey
Amber & Opal Image used with permission by copyright holder

Whiskey is in many ways a spirit of tradition. Because of its long aging process, it has to be distilled years or even decades before it is ready to be released, so it’s often put forward by well-established names who have a firm idea of what whiskey should be based on their prior experience. But there can be flexibility and unusual approaches within the whiskey industry, and a new honey botanical whiskey attempts to demonstrate that.

Amber & Opal is a rye-based whiskey from Maryland which is aged for two years in medium-charred, American oak barrels and boasts flavors of honey, black tea, and botanicals like fig and ginger. It has an abv of 40% and is suitable for sipping neat or for combining with mixers, which could be a good way for newer whiskey drinkers to get into the spirit in a more accessible way.

As a Black-owned brand, including stakes from rapper Ja Rule, the creators say they are looking to bring diverse people together through a love of whiskey.

“The name Amber & Opal reflects the richness and diversity of our whiskey and community,” said Herb Rice, co-founder of Amber & Opal. “The rich Amber hue symbolizes warmth, tradition and the golden moments we share with loved ones. Opal represents the beautiful diversity and inclusivity we celebrate. Whether you’re a seasoned whiskey connoisseur or a curious newcomer, Amber & Opal promises to deliver a rich and unique experience that will elevate any occasion.”

The whiskey has just been announced and will be available from winter this year.

