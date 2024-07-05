 Skip to main content
Kendall Jenner’s tequila is coming to Europe

818 Tequila is continuing its global expansion

818 Tequila

Having found success in both the U.S. and the U.K. since its launch in 2021, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila will now be heading to Europe too thanks to a new distribution deal with Salud Spirits. This deal will see 818 Tequila heading to bars and stores in the Netherlands and Austria, as the brand continues to roll out worldwide.

Not every celebrity-backed spirit is a winner, but 818 Tequila has been highly ranked by drinkers for its fine, complex flavors. The brand also has a commitment to sustainability, achieving recognition as a B Corp for its social and environmental responsibility practises last year.

“I am so proud of this achievement in our first two years of business,” said Kendall Jenner, Founder of 818 Tequila, at the time. “I founded this company with sustainability at its core, and to be recognized for this commitment motivates us to continue building on these goals. This is just the first step, we will continue to work hard to make 818 as sustainable as possible.”

The brand works in partnership with communities in Mexico through programs like “Buy a Bottle, Give a Brick” which donated resources to Mexican infrastructure projects for each bottle purchased, using by products from the agave production process to create adobe bricks that can be used in public building projects.

The range of 818 Tequila includes a blanco, reposado, and an añejo, plus a special Eight Reserve expression which is a blend of eight year aged tequilas which have spent time in French and American oak barrels to develop complex flavors.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
