The Fifty Dollar Burger breakdown

When you put a $50 burger on the menu, it better deliver. Sure, things are more expensive than ever, but that’s still a pretty penny to pay for some meat and a bun. Well, Brasada Ranch in central Oregon has debuted the luxe dish and it’s worth every dollar.

The resort’s top restaurant, Wild Rye, debuted the Fifty Dollar Burger earlier this summer. Chef Karl Holl is responsible, along with other outstanding additions to the menu, from juniper-braised lamb shank with wild rye risotto, summer squash, turnips, and huckleberries to grilled maitake mushrooms with braised greens, polenta, and hot sauce butter.

“We have many burger options at Brasada Ranch’s other restaurant, The Ranch, so I thought it’d be nice to have one burger that ruled them all,” the chef said. “That is how the King of Brasada burgers, the Fifty Dollar Burger, was born.”

The burger leaves little to be desired. Built around an 8-ounce Angus beef patty, there’s also summer truffle aioli, smoked provolone, bordelaise onions, butter lettuce, and pickles. The crown jewel might just be the foie gras torchon, imparting a creamy decadence that partners well with the truffle flavors and beef. There’s even a dusting of gold on the bun, for good measure.

A native New Englander, Holl originally thought about putting lobster on the burger but opted for something more balanced instead, albeit glutinous, as he admits. And nothing says gluttony like foie gras.

“I worked with foie gras for many years back in my California days, from seared to cured and everything in between,” he said. “The key to working with foie gras is to use precise cooking techniques to thoughtfully execute different preparations.”

And let us not overlook the importance of a good foundation. “It all starts with a good bun,” the chef explained. “Our bun for the Fifty Dollar Burger is made with bone marrow butter and smoked buttermilk, both byproducts of other items we make in the kitchen.”

He opts for a brioche approach, and the texture imparted by the sesame seeds and gold dust is decidedly photogenic. It’s a special occasion burger, and even if you’re not celebrating anything, the burger itself can serve as the occasion.

This writer suggests splitting the burger, not just because he’s frugal, but because most people don’t need that much foie gras. But it’s a splurge very much worth considering, especially paired with a nice Rhone red blend or well-made merlot. Holl suggests a high desert local draft beer or whiskey.

While it’s not the most expensive burger on the planet, the Fifty Dollar Burger is clearly not the cheapest. But it’s worth the cost of admission.

