 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Should I do cardio while bulking? This is what to know

Does cardio kill gains? Here's what you need to know.

By
Man running on treadmill wearing blue jacket in gym
Julia Larson / Pexels

Bodybuilding is a competitive and recreational sport where the winner is chosen based on impressive muscle size and definition. The three main phases of bodybuilding are bulking, cutting, and maintenance. Bodybuilders are looking to maximize muscle size when preparing for a competition or event, and many have developed their own way of bulking with different nutritional methods and exercise programs. So, should bulking involve cardio? Would cardio help trim fat and improve muscle strength and definition, or would it hamper results? Recent research reveals a sweet spot of just the right amount of aerobic exercise for the optimal outcome. Let’s dive into this topic and the recent research. 

What is bulking?

Young man having breakfast in kitchen at home
Adobe Stock

Bulking describes the process of building or adding muscle tissue. Bodybuilders use the term when they go into a calorie surplus and consume more calories than they’re expending in energy in order to build or ‘bulk up’ their muscles. The calorie surplus goes along with resistance training, where you use external resistance, such as dumbbells or a barbell, to activate and work your muscles and stimulate muscle growth. The extra calories provide the fuel to boost muscle size and help you to power through the weight training.

Recommended Videos

Some people believe bulking is beneficial, while others believe it isn’t the best way to build muscle mass. Bulking is a phase of bodybuilding that many bodybuilders use to help them sculpt and grow their muscles, ready for an upcoming competition or show. The bulking phase varies but typically lasts about 4-6 months. 

Related

What is clean bulking vs. dirty bulking?

hamburger and fries meal junk food fried food fast food
AMR Taha / Unsplash

Bulking usually involves consuming 10-20% over your daily calorie needs. Clean bulking involves selecting healthier and better-quality foods, whereas dirty bulking means eating as much as you can without concern about food quality or hitting a specific surplus

Should you do cardio while bulking?

Man with red shorts legs running on track with shadow behind him
Clem Onojeghuo / Unsplash

Many lifters echo concerns that too much cardio, like swimming, running, or cycling, can kill gains and hinder muscle growth. A study from decades ago showed that 10 weeks of cardio alongside resistance training interfered with muscle growth compared to resistance training alone. However, many academics and fitness professionals point out issues with this study and state that it isn’t sufficient evidence alone to draw clear conclusions. The study also involved six days a week of cardio plus five days a week of strength training, and most bodybuilders that incorporate cardio into the bulking phase wouldn’t be doing 30-40 minutes of cardio six days a week on top of weightlifting.

Trim the fat

Excess calorie intake can cause body fat to accumulate during bulking, and incorporating cardio can help trim the fat. Recent research concludes that a moderate amount of cardio can enhance the effects of strength training, which indicates that the amount of cardio matters.

Should you do cardio if you’re trying to gain muscle?

Man on treadmill with sleeveless shirt in gym
Olly / Pexels

Cardio doesn’t help you build muscle in the same way that weight training does; however, it doesn’t necessarily contribute to muscle loss either. A well-rounded workout routine that includes the right amount of cardio and strength training can set you on the road to serious gains. You can build muscle and still be able to climb flights of stairs without feeling too exhausted, as the cardio improves your heart health, general fitness, and stamina. 

How much cardio should you do while bulking?

Man cycling on road
Photoboyko / Adobe Stock

Studies reveal resistance training, along with 2-3 days of cardio every week, can lead to more significant gains compared to strength training alone. There’s a sweet spot of just the right amount of cardio to complement your training gains. Too much cardio can interfere with muscle growth, but the right amount provides plenty of benefits. Some fitness professionals and bodybuilders recommend shooting for two or three 20-30-minute aerobic exercise sessions every week while bulking. Ideally, place your cardio sessions after lifting or on your rest days in between.

The main reasons to try cardio while bulking

Man wearing hat shirtless lifting weights in gym exercise zottman curl
Alora Griffiths / Unsplash

Here are the main reasons to try cardio while bulking:

  • Protect your heart health while you’re performing intense weight training and putting strain on your muscles, tissues, organs, and bones. 
  • Boost stamina and endurance.
  • Increase your blood circulation.
  • Improve muscle definition and body composition.
  • Enhance your general health and overall fitness level.
  • Burn more fat at rest and help keep your body lean.
  • Boost your strength training results with the right amount of cardio every week.
  • Increase your oxygen uptake.
  • Lower your blood pressure.
  • Improve your sleep quality.
  • Enhance your mood and release feel-good endorphins.

The best types of cardio to try while bulking

Man on an elliptical
Gpointstudio / Shutterstock

Most bodybuilders incorporate some type of cardio while bulking, but they tend to stay away from high-intensity aerobic workouts that would take away much-needed fuel from their weight training sessions.

Workouts that are lower-impact and emphasize concentric muscle action rather than eccentric muscle contractions work best. For example, one interesting study highlights that strength training along with cycling enhances muscle size more than strength training along with treadmill walking or just strength training alone.

Some bodybuilders use the elliptical machine or try incline walking on the treadmill at a brisk pace multiple days a week. Others use the Stairmaster in the gym or go jogging or power walking in the great outdoors. Some prefer to incorporate high-intensity interval training, such as ten-minute workouts where you quickly move from push-ups to planks and then jumping jacks followed by burpees. Keep in mind that higher-intensity aerobic workouts burn through more calories, so you’ll need to consider your calorie surplus to stay in the bulking phase. You’ll also be more tired and might need a little more time to recover from these workouts.

The bottom line

Man walking.
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Try to make sure you give your muscles sufficient time to rest and recover between your cardio and strength training sessions. You might need to experiment with your training schedule to find out what works best for you. It’s a balancing act because you’ll need to consume the calories you burn off with your aerobic workouts to stay in a calorie surplus.

There are plenty of reasons to try cardio while bulking, but the right amount matters the most. Around 60-75 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise every week during your bulking phase is sufficient to maintain your cardiovascular fitness. A strong heart helps you to safely train harder and maximize results.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Learn how to do the bent-over barbell row to build your back muscles
Here's how to master the bent-over barbell row for a bigger back
Man wearing gray vest doing bent-over barbell row

When you want to bulk up your back muscles, the one exercise that needs to be on your list is the bent-over barbell row. This exercise, which is a favorite of powerlifters, will also hit your major core muscles, help you improve bone density, and work on easing lower back pain. As you can probably see, other than building up your back muscles like a powerlifter, there are plenty of other reasons to add the bent-over barbell row to your workout routine alongside other powerful moves like deadlifts, squats, and presses. Here’s everything you need to know, including the benefits, tips, variations, and most common mistakes to avoid.
What are some of the benefits of the bent-over barbell row?

Here are some of the many benefits the bent-over barbell row brings:

Read more
How to do the renegade row: Everything you need to know
Work your entire body with this advanced plank variation
Renegade rows

Are you looking to build your core and take your plank to the next level? Consider trying the renegade row. One of the best things about the renegade row is it doesn't require a ton of fancy (and expensive) equipment. You only need two dumbbells or kettlebells and maybe an exercise mat to get started with this exercise. There are plenty of reasons to try this whole-body movement, from enhancing your core stability and coordination to strengthening muscles in your core, hips, lower back, and more. Keep reading for our complete guide to this exercise as we show you how to do the renegade row.
What is the renegade row?

The renegade row, which is also sometimes called the plank row, is an advanced variation of the dumbbell row where you hold your body in a plank position and lift a dumbbell with one hand at a time. This compound exercise provides the benefits of both the plank and the row. The plank is a static bodyweight exercise requiring stability and muscle tension, and the dumbbell row is a strength-building movement that challenges your upper body and core. Ramp up the challenge even more by trying the renegade row with push-up variation, where you incorporate a push-up into the movement.
What muscles does the renegade row work?

Read more
The best workouts for beginners: Your cardio and strength training plan
Try these beginner exercises to get started on your fitness journey
Man doing situps using a fence for help outside on a concrete floor

Whether you’re a complete beginner or it’s been a few years, going to the gym can be intimidating and overwhelming. Plenty of well-designed beginner workouts safely introduce or reintroduce your body to exercise. The best workouts for beginners also help you learn the basic foundational movement patterns and exercises that you’ll eventually build on with more advanced progressions and modifications as you become fitter and stronger over time.

Even when you’re just starting out, your fitness routine must address one or more of the five major areas of health-related fitness: cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, muscular endurance, flexibility, and body composition. To help ease your mind, we’ve compiled the best workout routines for beginners at home or in the gym, including exercises that are beneficial for aerobic endurance, losing fat, and building muscle. 
Why it’s important to start slow when you’re a beginner

Read more